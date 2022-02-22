Matt Del Vecchio: Recommended home modifications as we age in place

As our population ages, there are increasing challenges living in a traditional multi-level house. There can be mobility issues as well as cognitive concerns. Couples and individuals struggle with the decision to transition into a more appropriate living environment versus living at home. The pandemic has clearly swayed the public’s opinion to stay at home longer, even if it is to their detriment. It is always best to be aware of your changing needs and adapt your home accordingly.
For those who would prefer to stay at home, here are some recommended modifications to implement:
Bathroom safety
Bathrooms are high-risk areas for slips and falls. The installation of grab bars is highly recommended to improve safety. There are too many stories of people grabbing their towel rack for additional support and leverage. A towel rack is NOT a grab bar. In addition, walk-in showers or tubs are also becoming popular as traditional bathtubs are difficult to get into, especially for those with mobility issues.
Navigating stairs
Try to avoid using stairs if possible. Handrails are highly recommended on both sides of the stairs. The next level of safety would be to install a chair lift. Several companies offer this convenient and safe solution. This is one installation you want to leave to the pros.
Improved Lighting
We sometimes underestimate how important lighting is to reduce falls and injuries, particularly with those with reduced vision. Choose bright lights, especially in popular walking areas such as hallways, stairwells, kitchens, bathrooms, and laundry rooms. Another popular item is sensor lighting. This is ideal in the bedroom for those finding themselves going to the washroom in the middle of the night. It is also popular for outdoor front entrances.
Wheelchair Accessibility
Most homes were not originally designed with wheelchairs in mind. Lowering of counters and cupboards will make appliances, glassware, and tableware more accessible. Doorways could also be widened in key areas such as the bathroom, bedroom, and kitchen.
Simple, inexpensive modifications
Keeping it simple is sometimes the best solution. Decluttering and removing area mats and rugs are a must. Consider adding anti-slip tape or non-slip mats to bathtubs. Changing round doorknobs to lever door handles is another easy fix especially for those suffering from arthritis.
Financial support
There are federal and provincial tax credits that help subsidize some home renovations. In Quebec, there is the Independent Living Tax Credit that will provide financial assistance for such things as devices designed to assist a person in getting into a bathtub or shower. The tax credit can also be used to support the cost of installing a chair lift in stairways.
Federally, there is the Home Accessibility Tax Credit that will pay up to $10,000 in eligible expenses to improve accessibility and safety. Examples would include materials, fixtures, plans, permits, and professional labour for such things as the installation of grab bars, handrails, walk-in tubs, widening of doorways for wheelchair accessibility and lowering of cabinets.
Finally, you may want to consider hiring an occupational therapist to perform a professional evaluation with recommendations to improve your home environment while you age in place.
Matt Del Vecchio is a Certified Professional Consultant on Aging and founder of Lianas Senior Transition Support helping families with their life transitions. He is also the co-host of “Life Unrehearsed” on CJAD800. For more, visit mdelvecchio@lianasservices.com
