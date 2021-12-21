Matt Del Vecchio: Preventing slips and falls

Four out of five hospitalizations involving seniors were caused by falls according to the Canadian Institute for Health Information. However, it is the consequences of falling that are even more concerning. Recovery times are longer and the chances of regaining your level of autonomy are reduced. The psychological effects can be devastating as the fear of falling again creates a lack of confidence and reduced activity levels.
What can be done to prevent slips and falls? Are you at risk in your own home? Here are some tips to consider for you and your loved ones:
Build up strength and balance
Keeping physically fit does not have to be an unattainable goal. Simple strength and balancing exercises such as stretching, Tai Chi, yoga, daily walks, and swimming are just a few examples of how you can build up strength without overexerting yourself.
Proper nutrition
Falls are often a result of loss of balance, light headedness, or dizziness. This can be attributed to an improper diet and lack of nutrition. Try to have small and frequent meals. Choose nutrient rich foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, and nuts. Take vitamins and supplements. Grocery and meal delivery services are becoming quite popular. They have the added benefits of not having to leave your home thus reducing your risk of falls and being less exposed to others as we deal with the pandemic.
Medication management
Improper use of medication can also contribute to slips and falls. Create a daily scheduling routine and talk to your pharmacist about pre-packaged medicines such as DISPILL.
Keeping it safe at home
Be aware of the high-risk areas for slips and falls inside the home. Area rugs and mats should be removed wherever possible. Walk with rubber soled shoes or slippers. Avoid wearing socks that are not rubber backed. Bathrooms should have proper grab bars installed. Non-slip bathtub mats are helpful. Shower benches and transfer benches will minimize slips in the bathtub or shower. Declutter your home. Remove wires and excessive / bulky furniture. Clear the hallways and entrance ways. Upgrade your lighting.
Check the ego at the door
Assisted devices or walking aids such as canes and walkers will help balance and mobility. It will increase confidence levels and a better quality of life. There is no shame in using assisted devices. And no, furniture, tables and walls are not considered assisted devices!
Safety outside the home
If you plan on venturing out to be with loved ones during the holidays (hopefully in small numbers), make it a point to be aware of your surroundings in a new environment. Slips and falls often occur in unfamiliar territory. Finally, be sure to wear winter boots with thick rubber soles. Studded anti-slip crampon grips are also a highly effective and simple way to prevent slips and falls while navigating icy surfaces.
Don’t let winter rob you of your independence and autonomy. Stay active but be prudent. Happy holidays!
Matt Del Vecchio is a Certified Professional Consultant on Aging and founder of Lianas Senior Transition Support helping families with their life transitions. He is also the co-host of “Life Unrehearsed” on CJAD800. For more, visit mdelvecchio@lianasservices.com
