Slips and falls tend to occur more often in the winter due to icy and slippery conditions. However, did you know that slips and falls occur inside the home far more often than outside the home? As one ages, the risk of injury due to a fall increases significantly. In fact, according to the Canadian Institute for Health information (CIHI) four out of five injury hospitalizations involving seniors were due to falls.
Most slips and falls are avoidable. Consider the following ways to prevent them both inside and outside the home:
General prevention tips
Build up muscle mass and strength in bones through increased physical exercise. Stretching and balancing exercises will also increase the flexibility of muscles and joints.
Proper nutrition and diet play an important role as well. Try to eat foods that are high in calcium such as dried fruits, yogurt, cheese, beans, nuts, and milk.
Take care of your eyes. According to the Canadian Association of Optometrists, people with vision loss have twice the number of falls and four times as many hip fractures.
Proper medication management is crucial. Improper use of medication can contribute to dizziness and light-headedness. Consult your doctor for advice and prevention tips.
Have the right mindset, attitude, and approach. Be aware of your environment and do not take unnecessary risks.
Inside the home
Debris and clutter are recipes for disaster. Keep walking areas clear and free of anything that can contribute to a fall. This would include throw mats and slippery rugs.
Appropriate footwear will reduce slips. Socks are a no-no.
Lighting is important. A well lit home will substantially reduce the risk of falls.
The bathroom is another area to focus on. There should be professionally installed grab bars in and around the bathtub. Remember, a towel rack is not considered a grab bar. Non-slip rubber mats are also recommended. Use a bath bench or chair and use an adjustable transfer bench for the bathtub if necessary.
If you have an assisted walking device like a cane or walker, use it. Too many falls occur because someone feels they can make it from Point A to Point B on their own simply because “that’s the way I did it in the past”.
Avoid stairs when possible.
Outside the home
Select proper footwear. Thick rubber soles are preferred. Avoid leather soles. Consider wearing traction devices such as crampons and ice cleats. Apply surface abrasion materials such as salt or ice melter to walkways and driveways. Take advantage of the many delivery services that are now offered including groceries and prescriptions from the pharmacy. Use good judgement. Walk slowly and carefully. Keep your hands free. Avoid taking risks.
The pandemic has been tough enough on everyone. Now more than ever, we could all enjoy a leisurely walk. Try not to let a slip or fall make it worse.
Matt Del Vecchio is a Certified Professional Consultant on Aging and founder of Lianas Senior Transition Support helping families with their life transitions. He is also the co-host of “Life Unrehearsed” on CJAD800. For more, visit mdelvecchio@lianasservices.com
