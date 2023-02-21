Retirement can be a time of excitement, change, and growth, as people enter a new phase of life with more free time and newfound opportunities to focus on personal interests and relationships. Throughout your working lives, you look forward to a time where travel, leisure and a less stressful way of life becomes your new normal. However, as you age in your retirement years, priorities start to shift. Your health and well being become a primary focus. Uncertainty and introspection, with a focus on what really matters in life starts to take precedence.
For those entering the second half of retirement, it’s never too late to start living a “good life” and to make the most of your time. Here are some tips and advice on how to cultivate meaningful relationships and live a life filled with purpose, fulfillment, and joy:
Stay connected with loved ones
One of the key components of a good life in retirement is staying connected with loved ones. This includes friends, family, and community members who have played a significant role in your life. Keeping in touch with those who matter most to you can provide a sense of stability and comfort, especially as you navigate through new and potentially challenging experiences.
Maintaining these relationships will be invaluable in providing you with the emotional support and connection you need. I have experienced far too many clients that have had difficult relationships with loved ones. When asked about any regrets in life, a common answer is wishing they were able to resolve their differences with a loved one. It’s never too late to extend an olive branch. Make the effort to reach out. You will not regret it.
Cultivate new relationships
In addition to maintaining existing relationships, it’s also important to cultivate new relationships in retirement. This can include forming new friendships, volunteering in your community, or becoming involved in new social and hobby groups. By exploring new interests and meeting new people, you can expand your social circle, learn new things, and deepen your sense of connection to others.
Spend time doing things you enjoy
Another key aspect of living a good life in the second half of retirement is making time for activities and interests that bring you joy and fulfillment. This may be very different than what you imagined as you headed into the early years of retirement. This can include anything from hobbies and volunteering to learning new skills, or simply spending time with loved ones. It could mean staying physically active through nature walks, yoga, stretching and balance exercises. More importantly, staying active will keep your mind sharp. A stimulated brain is a happy brain.
Finally, ask yourself, “What is my sense of meaning?” It may not be easy to answer. Once you figure it out, you will boost your overall sense of well-being and satisfaction and enjoy the many benefits of a life well-lived.
Matt Del Vecchio is a Certified Professional Consultant on Aging and founder of Lianas Senior Transition Support helping families with their life transitions. He is also the co-host of “Life Unrehearsed” on CJAD800. For more, visit mdelvecchio@lianasservices.com
