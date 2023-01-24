Matt Del Vecchio: Leave it to the Dutch to combat ageism and loneliness

I was recently interviewed by Ken Connors during his morning radio show on CJAD. We were discussing a chain of grocery stores in the Netherlands that has a check out counter called Kletskassa, or “chat checkout.” It is designed for customers who are not in a rush and would be interested in a conversation with the cashier. What a novel idea. Wouldn’t it be nice if we had that in Canada? Not likely, especially considering trends in the grocery industry which are quite the opposite with self service checkouts being the norm.
The Netherlands has been a country that leads the way regarding the health and well being of the older person. Their population is aging similarly to Canada. The grocery checkout example addresses the concerns of senior isolation and loneliness. It provides an opportunity for socialization and stimulation which are key components for improved mental health.
Although we may not have chat checkouts yet, there are still many resources at our disposal. Simply dial 211 which will connect you to dozens of community and social services. Reach out to your local municipality. They can direct you to local groups and activity centres. Family can also play an important role. Make the time for a visit or a phone call. Set your loved ones up with technology — an ideal task for the grandchildren. There are a variety of video chat platforms that are simple to use and inexpensive.
Senior living communities and retirement residences are also excellent options to combat loneliness. I see it everyday in my line of work walking the hallways of retirement homes. The line I get the most is “I should have done this a while ago.”
The Dutch have also taught us about proper long-term care. According to the OECD, the Netherlands spend approximately 4% of GDP on long term care expenditures. Canada spends half that amount at 2% of GDP. The Dutch treat their residents in a humane and dignified manner. They are leaders in memory care having developed “dementia villages.” These are long term care homes that are smaller, neighbourhood type residences with features such as: walls and exit doors with floor to ceiling wallpaper depicting images of nature; mock postal offices and train stations; staff wearing pyjamas at night and regular clothes during the day; and much more.
We are fortunate that these pioneering initiatives are starting to take place right here in Quebec. I have been into private seniors’ residences that are incorporating many of these features. We are even seeing positive initiatives in our provincially run public residences. They are in the process of building dozens of “maisons des aînés” that are smaller, user-friendly, safer, and more humane. Some new CHSLD’s are even incorporating day care centres to encourage multi generational interaction.
We still have a long way to go. But we owe thanks to the Dutch for raising the bar and helping us improve the care and dignity of older persons.
Matt Del Vecchio is a Certified Professional Consultant on Aging and founder of Lianas Senior Transition Support helping families with their life transitions. He is also the co-host of “Life Unrehearsed” on CJAD800. For more, visit mdelvecchio@lianasservices.com
