Matt Del Vecchio: Is it time to downsize?

As we emerge from another long winter, we tend to put plans in place for the future. Perhaps there is some travel on the horizon as we slowly gain confidence to venture beyond our front porch. Some of the bigger life transition decisions were probably put on hold over the past two years as we navigated this never-ending pandemic. This may have included the possibility of downsizing from home into a smaller, more convenient living environment.
Why downsize?
There are many reasons why people are choosing to downsize. As the kids grow up, the nest becomes emptier. The burden of home ownership becomes too much. There are costly repairs and maintenance. Taxes continue to rise. There may also be health reasons to consider when mobility issues are affecting the ability to safely navigate stairs.
There could be cognitive issues that can affect home living. In addition, loneliness and isolation are major factors in a decision to downsize. And finally, with rising interest rates and a hot real estate market that may soon be cooling down, homeowners are choosing to cash in on the sale of their property.
Does it make sense to rent?
Personal circumstances will ultimately dictate your downsizing options. Some of the financial experts will suggest not to “sell” in a booming real estate market if you need to “buy” in a booming real estate market. I agree. However, some downsizers are choosing to sell. They are investing the income from the sale of their home and renting a property. For many baby boomers, the concept of renting is difficult to embrace. Consider the true costs after you account for expenses that will no longer exist such as taxes (property, school, water), home maintenance, repairs, and even utilities in some cases.
Where to go
Condominiums and 55+ apartments are popular for older adults downsizing from home. Others are choosing to move into a nice retirement home. The advantages of a retirement home are best suited for those that would benefit from a more active lifestyle where socialization, activities, access to healthcare services, and an array of amenities such as a dining room, pharmacy, gym, and hairdresser contribute to a vibrant lifestyle.
Downsizing tips
The toughest part of downsizing is making the decision to go for it. Once a decision is made to downsize, it will generally create two emotions. The first will be relief as the decision to downsize was most likely weighing on you for at least a couple of years. The second emotion will be a sense of anxiety that this is becoming reality and now you must deal with the physical process of downsizing. It is suggested to start early.
Tackle one room at a time. See what family, extended family, and friends would be interested in. Spoiler alert: They do not want much. Take the opportunity to donate to charities and families in need. Finally, consider hiring professional downsizers. It is an extra expense, but it will provide you with time savings and peace of mind.
Matt Del Vecchio is a Certified Professional Consultant on Aging and founder of Lianas Senior Transition Support helping families with their life transitions. He is also the co-host of “Life Unrehearsed” on CJAD800. For more, visit mdelvecchio@lianasservices.com
