Matt Del Vecchio: Helpful family conversations when considering a retirement residence for a loved one

There are two popular reasons for moving into a senior living community. The first is for proactive reasons where a couple or individual is looking to improve their quality of life and living conditions. They recognize the overall benefits, which typically include security, health care services, an improved social life, dining, activities, and appealing amenities such as a theater, gym, pool, pharmacy, hair salon, spa, and convenience stores, to name a few.
The other popular reason to move is due to increasing health concerns. Mobility may be a challenge and stairs are more difficult to navigate. Cooking, cleaning, bathing, and home maintenance used to be taken for granted but these tasks are now becoming more of a burden. For some, there may be cognitive concerns while day-to-day living in the family home or condo is more challenging.
The pandemic put the brakes on many people’s desire to move into a senior living community. However, over the past two months, the senior living industry has been experiencing unprecedented inquiries from potential residents.
More and more people are considering their options. But it goes without saying that many older adults still want to stay at home, even if it means putting themselves at risk. Slips and falls, caregiver burnout (spouse and adult children), and a lack of physical, mental, and social stimulation are all red flags for family members. Essential conversations and open communication are crucial.
Here are a few tips on what can be done if you have concerns about a loved one living at home when an ideal senior living community would be more appropriate.
Be proactive
Begin the conversation. Many adult children and caregivers simply avoid the topic for fear of upsetting their loved one. I receive far too many phone calls from families where they are in crisis mode having to make quick and sometimes difficult decisions. These decisions are always made easier if the family has previously had discussions about a possible transition into a retirement home or a senior’s residence.
Trigger events
Incidents such as a slip or fall in the bathtub or stairs; a hospitalization; bills not being paid; an oven left on by mistake; comments about being lonely; nutrition concerns; a neighbour or friend that recently made a transition to a senior living community are all trigger events that could help spark a conversation.
Treat with respect
It is intriguing how roles get reversed. Children do not like being told what to do by their parents. It works the same way in reverse. Parents do not want to be told what to do. The chances are they know that something has to be done. Yes, there could be denial and resistance. It is par for the course. Be patient and approach it in a way that creates dialogue as opposed to telling your loved one what must be done.
Take a tour
Fear and anxiety are created by a lack of knowledge. There is no better way to reduce this anxiety by visiting a few senior living communities. Tours are a nice way to become more informed without having to feel pressured or obligated to move. Many of the good residences will also offer a complimentary lunch which will not only enable you to test their menu, but it also provides an opportunity to get a feel for their culture and environment. Don’t be surprised if you hear “I should have done this a couple of years ago.”
Matt Del Vecchio is a Certified Professional Consultant on Aging and founder of Lianas Senior Transition Support helping families with their life transitions. He is also the co-host of “Life Unrehearsed” on CJAD800. For more, visit mdelvecchio@lianasservices.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.