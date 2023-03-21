Matt Del Vecchio: Feeling comfortable making the move to senior living communities

As our population ages, we all have to face the question of where we want to spend our golden years. Many older adults may choose to age in place. This has been the preference of many individuals and couples since the pandemic. The comfort of being in your own home during uncertain times provides peace of mind and contentment. However, there is a growing trend of older adults moving into senior living communities. Why is this becoming a more popular option? Let us explore the reasons why.
Socialization
One of the biggest reasons why seniors are choosing to move into senior living communities is the social aspect. As we age, our social networks tend to shrink. This can leave us feeling isolated and lonely, which can have a negative impact on our mental health – a concerning trend as we emerge from the pandemic. Senior living communities offer the opportunity to make new friends and engage in social and physical activities, which can help seniors feel more connected and fulfilled.
Care and support
Senior living communities offer a level of care and support that may not be feasible when aging at home. These communities are designed to cater to the needs of older adults, offering various levels of care from independent living to assisted living and memory care. The staff is trained to handle medical emergencies and can provide assistance with daily living activities like bathing, dressing, and medication management if required.
Burden of home ownership
Another factor that contributes to the appeal of senior living communities is the reduced burden of home maintenance. When living at home, seniors are responsible for maintaining their property, which can become increasingly difficult as they age. In a senior living community, maintenance is taken care of by the staff, so residents can focus on enjoying their retirement and spending time with loved ones.
Health and safety
Health and safety are also a significant concern for older adults, particularly those living alone. Senior living communities have measures in place to ensure the safety and well-being of their residents. These communities are equipped with security systems and emergency response procedures to address any potential threats or accidents.
Family dynamics
Finally, moving into a senior living community can offer peace of mind to both seniors and their families. Family members can rest assured that their loved ones are receiving the care and attention they need, while older adults can feel secure in the knowledge that help is readily available if needed.
A potential transition to a senior live community can create anxiety just thinking about it. To reduce this anxiety and take the fear out of the unknown, it is always best to visit several senior living communities. Many will offer a complimentary meal – a great way to not only check out their typical menu but it will allow you to get a feel for their culture and environment. If you or a loved one is considering making the move, it’s worth exploring the options available and finding a community that feels like home.
Matt Del Vecchio is a Certified Professional Consultant on Aging and founder of Lianas Senior Transition Support helping families with their life transitions. He is also the co-host of “Life Unrehearsed” on CJAD800. For more, visit mdelvecchio@lianasservices.com
