Matt Del Vecchio: Eye-opening trends in senior living communities

The senior living industry is extremely competitive. The pandemic has taken a toll on the industry as many people have put their plans of moving into a retirement home on hold. Add this to the fact that home and condominium values have been experiencing unprecedented growth. People are staying in their homes longer and the net result is that senior living communities, particularly Independent Living retirement homes, are experiencing unprecedented vacancy rates.
The last few months have seen appealing promotions and incentives. Likewise, those who were considering a move into a retirement home pre-pandemic have started to look again as confidence levels build. Many have already made the transition. Winter is approaching, the real estate market could be easing up and the burden of home ownership has become a deterrent.
Care requirements are also increasing as the pandemic has affected the physical and mental health of individuals. As a result, the stars are aligning due to increasing demand from the public along with senior living communities providing spectacular incentives.
Retirement homes are offering promotions and services that have rarely been offered in the past. Understand that rental rates are more challenging to negotiate. They are usually predetermined, and rental advisors have less leeway to negotiate rent costs. However, they have more room to manoeuvre when it comes to services.
Some trends that I have been seeing during my rounds at retirement homes include:
- Flexible lease terms including no price increases with a multi-year commitment. Others are offering free rent for a month (or more) upon the signing of a lease.
- Meal plans could be provided at no charge for a certain period of time.
- Free indoor parking could be included as an incentive.
- Many retirement homes are providing appliances at no charge. Some are even including stackable washer and dryers.
- Technology is becoming increasingly important. Some residences are providing Wi-Fi as part of their rent package.
- Financial incentives to offset moving costs.
- Apartments with carpeting are being converted to laminate flooring.
- Bathtubs are being converted to stand up showers.
- More healthcare services are being offered in some Independent Living retirement homes. Examples include medication management, assistance with bathing and assistance with compression socks to name a few.
It is important to note that not all senior living communities are offering these deals. However, now has never been a better time to ask for a promotional deal to make for an easier transition.
Conversely, senior living communities that can provide higher levels of care do not have the vacancy challenges of the Independent Living residences. Some have waiting lists. This has been a result of people staying at home longer than normal. Caregivers (spouses and adult children) are tired and overwhelmed. Workplaces are opening up and caregivers are not at home as often. For some, it is simply becoming too much, and they need a more appropriate living environment for their loved ones.
Matt Del Vecchio is a Certified Professional Consultant on Aging and founder of Lianas Senior Transition Support helping families with their life transitions. He is also the co-host of “Life Unrehearsed” on CJAD800. For more, visit mdelvecchio@lianasservices.com
