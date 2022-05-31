Matt Del Vecchio: Ensuring your legal documents are in order as you age

“Life happens.” I hear this phrase quite often working closely with families trying to navigate the aging process with their loved ones. Priorities change as we age, and we must adapt to new ways of living. Yet somehow, many people do not adjust their legal documents to account for existing and future changes in their lives. According to Legal Wills Canada, only one third of Canadians aged 35 and over have an up-to-date will.
Couples get divorced. Family conflicts arise. Health issues can occur over time, especially cognitive related diseases such as Alzheimer’s. Differing values and opinions with siblings or parents can happen. And a big one, financial matters such as estate planning may require adjustments depending on the family’s situation.
It is always prudent to ensure your legal documents are up to date. So, what can be done right now?
Update your will
When was the last time you updated your will? Have your personal and financial circumstances changed? It is recommended that wills should be updated every five years to ensure it reflects your true wishes in the event of your death.
Assign a power of attorney
A power of attorney (POA) is highly recommended. A POA gives another person responsibility for carrying out a particular action on your behalf. Typical examples include paying bills, signing a lease, and performing bank transactions. This is a simple document that can be drawn up on your own or preferably through a notary.
Protection mandate (previously a mandate in case of incapacity)
Many people think a protection mandate is the same as a POA. Not at all. In fact, when setting up a POA, you should also set up a protection mandate. This is an official document that allows a mandator to make decisions on your behalf due to temporary or permanent incapacity. The protection mandate must be homologated (i.e., an approval process through the court of law) for it to become effective. In most cases, you cannot sell property such as your home if you are considered incapacitated. Therefore, a homologated protection mandate becomes necessary for the sales transaction to occur.
Advance medical directives
Do you wish to express your wishes in anticipation of incapacity to consent to care? Advance medical directives allow you to specify the type of care you wish to receive or refuse should you become incapacitated. This can be done through a notary or simply filling out a Quebec Advance Medical Directive government form. Why put the burden on a loved one to make these difficult decisions when you can specify it yourself in advance?
The name of my radio show on CJAD is called Life Unrehearsed. Life is indeed unrehearsed. You may not be able to control some of life’s events, but you can put yourself in a position where your wishes about finances, succession, and care are respected. Do not leave it in the hands of the government to decide on your behalf.
Matt Del Vecchio is a Certified Professional Consultant on Aging and founder of Lianas Senior Transition Support helping families with their life transitions. He is also the co-host of “Life Unrehearsed” on CJAD800. For more, visit mdelvecchio@lianasservices.com
