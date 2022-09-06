Matt Del Vecchio: Embracing the aging process

We have all heard the expression, “The only things guaranteed in life are death and taxes.” True as that may be, the aging process is also a reality of life. And we can expect a lot more aging as the population dramatically grows older over the next decade. According to Statistics Canada, in 2012, almost one in seven Canadians was a senior. By 2030, that number will jump to one in four.
Aging can be a sensitive topic. It can either be embraced or conversely, it can be met with denial and resistance. Without a doubt, the happiest seniors I see on a daily basis in my line of work are those that embrace the aging process.
Healthy aging
Attitude plays such a large role in healthy aging. “Getting old” is a lot different than “aging well.” As a past client of mine told me, “You need to have courage and resilience as you age.” All very true. Adapting to your changing needs and being able to persevere through the inevitable bumps in the road are important factors.
We tend to focus on physical health when we discuss healthy aging. Eating well, staying fit through regular exercise, and living a healthy lifestyle will all contribute to positive, healthy aging. However, the pandemic has shown us that mental health is equally, if not more important than physical health.
Don’t be afraid to treat yourself. Take that vacation. Pursue that hobby. Volunteer for a cause close to your heart. Visit with the grandkids. Expand your social network. Don’t take things for granted and appreciate the smaller things in life. The younger generation uses a term called YOLO — You Only Live Once. We tend to think of this as perhaps selfish and undeserving. That’s not the way we were brought up. When, in fact, they may be onto something.
Responsible aging
Focusing a little more on yourself should not take away from being responsible. There are some basic, yet important, aspects to the aging process that should be implemented to prevent undue hardship on yourselves, your children, and your loved ones.
Are your legal documents in order? Over 50 per cent of Canadians do not have a will in place. Mind boggling. Get it done. If it is done, be sure to update it every five years. It is also highly advisable to create a power of attorney and protection mandate —previously known as a mandate of incapacity. Put crucial decision-making powers in your hands instead of the government’s hands.
Finally, we need to acknowledge that our healthcare system is fragile. As our population ages, it will only become more stressed and less reliable. Try to be proactive with putting plans in place to safely age at home and to communicate advanced care directives. Others may choose senior living communities to adapt to their changing care needs and improve their social environment. Put yourself in a position to make these decisions on your terms and embrace the aging process.
Matt Del Vecchio is a Certified Professional Consultant on Aging and founder of Lianas Senior Transition Support helping families with their life transitions. He is also the co-host of “Life Unrehearsed” on CJAD800. For more, visit mdelvecchio@lianasservices.com
