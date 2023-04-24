Matt Del Vecchio: Celebrating volunteers

I recently interviewed representatives from Volunteer Canada and a couple of local non-profit organizations on CJAD radio’s Life Unrehearsed as we celebrated National Volunteer Week. Volunteering can offer us many benefits. Yet the pandemic has influenced the willingness of some of our older population to offer their time and services due to health and safety concerns. Confidence levels are increasing, which is great news for the many organizations and community services that rely heavily on volunteers.
As people reach their golden years, many find themselves with a newfound desire to give back to their communities. Volunteering can be a rewarding experience that not only benefits others but also enhances personal well-being.
Volunteering provides a sense of purpose and fulfillment, especially for retirees who may be struggling with adjusting to a new lifestyle. It is a great way to stay engaged with the community and to feel that you are making a difference.
Studies have shown that volunteering can lead to a sense of accomplishment and increased happiness.
Furthermore, volunteering can provide an opportunity to learn and develop new skills. Many volunteer organizations offer training and education programs, allowing older adults to acquire new knowledge and improve existing skills. It can also serve as a platform for networking and meeting new people, which can lead to new opportunities.
It can provide health benefits, both physical and mental. It can help reduce stress and depression, increase self-confidence, and provide a sense of purpose.
One of the trends in volunteering is called microvolunteering. This is a is a form of volunteering done in short bursts of time, which makes it an ideal option for people who would like to lend a hand but who may not have consistent amounts of free time to dedicate to a project or task.
Try and support the many organizations that rely so heavily on volunteers. This can include hospitals, nursing homes, seniors’ residences, places of worship, food banks, shelters, charities, children and young adults with special needs, senior support groups, schools, sports teams and activities, and the list goes on. Wonderful organizations can use your help including Big Brothers and Big Sisters, Cummings Centre, NOVA West Island, Thrift Shops for NOVA, Abovas, Federation CJA, Montreal Volunteer Bureau, Centraide, YMCA, Volunteer West Island, SPCA, Animatch, etc.
As a board member of a non-profit organization that relies on volunteers, I can attest to the fact that they are our unsung heroes. We recently recognized their efforts at a volunteer appreciation event. I am always amazed to hear their stories and to witness their dedication and compassion. Thank you for what you do. And if you are considering a volunteer position, I can only encourage you to do so. It may mean getting out of your comfort zone. However, it will be a rewarding experience and you will be making a difference in someone’s life. Who knows? There is also a good possibility it will make a difference in your own life.
Matt Del Vecchio is a Certified Professional Consultant on Aging and founder of Lianas Senior Transition Support helping families with their life transitions. He is also the co-host of “Life Unrehearsed” on CJAD800. For more, visit mdelvecchio@lianasservices.com
