There are precious moments in life that live forever. A wedding day, the birth of a child, graduation day, or a dream trip come true are just a few of those special times that stay in your memory bank filled with emotion and joy. Who would have thought that a second needle in your arm would be one of those precious moments? The feeling of freedom and getting your life somewhat back to normal have had people literally break down in tears in hockey arena parking lots across the country.
Your sense of confidence and vitality reaches heights that you have not felt in what seems like an eternity. And for some, there is an air of invincibility. Bring on the grandkids. They better be ready for the biggest hug EVER!! The thought that a year and a half of our lives has been taken away only wants us to quickly make up for lost time. The clock is ticking.
We are fed up; we are tired, and we just want our lives back. Hey, we just went from red to orange to green in the span of a month. That must mean we have carte blanche to do whatever we please. The guard is coming down. There is increasing fearlessness. However, now is the time to remain vigilant and responsible.
I had an awkward situation happen to me a few weeks ago. I had still not received my second dose at the time. I was at a small outdoor gathering, and I saw a colleague of mine who I had not seen in a couple of years. He excitedly came up to me, shook my hand and gave me a hug. He is in his 60s and he had been fully vaccinated. He meant no harm but there was that sense of invincibility as he socialized with everyone.
Several thoughts went through my mind. First, that was my very firsthand shake in almost a year and a half. It still did not feel right, as I snuck off to the washroom to wash my hands with a guilty conscience. Second, I just received a hug from an overzealous colleague. I haven’t even hugged my mom or dad in almost 18 months. So there I was, in a roller coaster of emotions because someone was simply happy to see me.
Odd. Very odd. And yet, a sign of the times.
It made me think that we still have a responsibility to be vigilant and aware of our surroundings. The health experts claim the risks of contracting or spreading coronavirus amongst people that are fully vaccinated are extremely low. The same cannot be said when in contact with someone with a single dose or even someone with a recent second dose as Habs coach Domenic Ducharme can attest to.
We all have a duty to be considerate of others while encouraging the younger generation to get their first and second doses. The quicker it gets done, the better it will be for everyone. And hugs and handshakes will not have to be such an unnerving experience.
Matt Del Vecchio is a Certified Professional Consultant on Aging and founder of Lianas Senior Transition Support helping families with their life transitions. He is also the co-host of “Life Unrehearsed” on CJAD800. For more, visit mdelvecchio@lianasservices.com
