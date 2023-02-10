Mandi Robertson: Wines for GAL-entine’s Day!

Valentine’s Day is just a few days away and while that’s an exciting day for some, there’s arguably an even more fun holiday to celebrate the day before and that’s GAL-entines day — a day to get together with your besties and honor friendship in all its form. Here are my top wine recommendations when it comes to this special occasion:
Domaine Ott By Ott 2021
SAQ: 13336777, $31.50 — You should never underestimate a delicious rosé and this blend of Grenache, Syrah and Mourvèdre is ridiculously delicious. The perfume, the aromatics, the flavours of this wine is so beautiful. Red strawberry fruit, ripe red cherries, with bits of sweet watermelon and honeydew with some white floral components woven in. It’s soft and fresh on the palate, which makes it a very gastronomic rose and one to be enjoyed with sushi.
Highly recommend.
Masi Fresco di Masi 2021
SAQ: 14914233, $19.95 — Another crisp, delicious and crowd-pleasing wine made with minimal intervention. The grapes are grown organically, fermentation kicked off with indigenous yeasts, and no filtration before bottling. Masi has serious values when it comes to the environment, and the name Fresco de Masi represents that. Even the bottle is 100 per cent sustainable packaging. The wine itself is stunning. You’ve got citrus and freshness from the Chardonnay, the Pinot Grigio adds those floral notes and stone fruit, while the Garganega provides notes of red delicious apple notes, pear, and yellow plum.
Elegant, complex and It’s a crazy delicious.
Ruffino Prosecco
SAQ: 12270489, $19 — This is 100 per cent Glera, and is the white sparkling version. It has a kiss of sweetness, so it’s off dry – AND delicious. This wine is very bright, and high in acidity so that little bit of sugar is going to offer balance, complexity and dimension. The wine has notes of apples, ripe pear, and so much peach!
A crowd-pleasing Prosecco that all the gals will love!
Ruffino Prosecco Rosé Extra Dry
SAQ: 13330682, $18.10 — This rosé Prosecco is made with Glera but it also has 15
per cent of Pinot Noir in the blend, which gives it that beautiful pink colour. This wine still carries notes of the classic Ruffino Prosecco, but this wine has more red fruit components, sweet spice, and some strawberry shortcake notes coming from the Pinot Noir. That little touch of residual sugar will work so nicely with sweet treats, so don’t be afraid to enjoy this with any Valentine dessert!
So perfect!
Patrick Piuze Non dosé Classic Method
SAQ: 12999181, $23.95 — If you’re like me and you’ve got Champagne taste but not the budget, this sparkling wine from Montreal native Patrick Piuze is a great alternative. This is 100 per cent Chardonnay is made in the traditional method, so that means there is a second fermentation in the bottle. Fine bubbles, wonderful freshness, with lots of pear, apple and citrus fruit. It has this killer saline and appetizing finish that seems to last forever. This is one of my all-time favourite wines EVER. Such an amazing wine at a very good price point. Serve this with oysters to your besties, and be sure to keep those flutes topped up with this fine Crémant.
Tedeschi Amarone della Valpolicella 2019
SAQ: 522763, $46.50 — This is the Tedeschi Amarone della Valpolicella it’s the Marne 180. First of all, this family is one the kindest, most generous, and lovely people you will ever meet. It’s a family driven operation and they are making the highest quality Amarone in the Valpolicella.
This Amarone is a blend of the typical Indigenous grapes: Corvinone, Corvina, Rondinella, and Rossignola. This wine is named Marne (meaning Marl), which is the soil that the vines are planted on. The grapes were dried for about four months and then aged on Slovenian oak for about 30 months, creating a very concentrated and beautiful wine that is incredibly complex, powerful, and ideal for Valentine’s Day. There are heart-warming notes of ripe blackberries, blueberries, cherries, raisins and dried plum. It also expresses vanilla, and bits of dark chocolate, and some herbaceous notes adding lift and complexity. Its round and velvety on the palate, but still carried this amazing freshness.
With an incredibly long finish, this wine is pure pleasure and refinement.
Certified sommelier and educator, Mandi Robertson started her wine career in Melbourne, Australia. Now in Montreal, she hosts virtual wine events and is a wine consultant for public and private clients. She’s also the wine contributor for Global News Montreal, and CJAD800. For any questions, inquiries or to find out more, visit www.awalkonthewineside.ca or follow her on Instagram and Facebook @mandiwineside
