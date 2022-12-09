Mandi Robertson: Wine recommendations under $15

Inflation is in full swing and no doubt we’re trying to stretch our dollar as far as it can go, and for me that includes wine. Luckily, I’ve tasted quite a bit of wine in time, so I know that finding an amazing wine at a low cost is not impossible. I’ve compiled a list of my favourites, that offer high quality and delicious taste at a very low cost!
Robertson Chenin Blanc
SAQ: 10754228, $11.25 — Well first all, with a name like Robertson, you know it’s got to be good, right? This is a very bright, vivacious Chenin Blanc from beautiful South Africa and it’s perfect for when you are craving something light and very fruit forward. For this Chenin, the grapes were sourced from 22 different grape growing families in the Robertson wine valley, where the vineyards experience long sunshine hours and cool sea breezes, making this wine so delicious and approachable.
It’s this quaffable and delicate wine that is so much on ripe citrus and pear fruit, with floral and honey nuances, such a graceful palate. It’s perfect to enjoy all on its own, but also brilliant as an aperitif – maybe with some oysters, shrimp cocktail. Perfection!
Domaine Laroche De La Chevalière Pinot Noir Pays d’Oc
SAQ: 10374997, $14.70 — Now, if you are more of a red wine lover, this Pinot Noir from Domaine Laroche De La Chevalière Pays d’Oc is superb. It’s got that crunchy, red fruit character like raspberries, cranberries and cherries with an underlying sweet spice character and it’s so refreshing.
This is the beauty of Pays d’Oc from Domaine Laroche. They take great care of their vineyards and make sure grapes sustainably grown, and practice environmentally friendly viticulture, which makes all the difference when it comes to quality grapes for quality wine. This is plush on the palate. Such soft and delicate tannins with fruit that goes on for days.
Bonpas Grande Réserve des Challières Luberon
SAQ: $13.70 — When I tasted this for the first time, I could not believe it was under $15. This wine is so expressive, delicious and full of character and life. This is a blend of four different aromatic and flavourful grape varieties from the Rhone Valley and together they create this stunning blend that makes you smile at first sip
It’s full bodied and plump on the palate yet not overpowering or cloying because of this excellent line of acidity. You have notes of quince, yellow plum, apricot, preserved peach, and it’s wonderfully floral with a little kiss of salinity at the end. So much complexity and refinement for under $14.
Scattered Earth Cinsault Western Cape
SAQ: 14096293, $13.95 — This is another little hidden gem and I always have in my cellar for those times when unexpected company pops over or if I need to think of a last-minute gift because it’s incredibly crowd pleasing.
This is 100 per cent Cinsault so it’s showing a lot of candied red fruit – cherries, strawberries, raspberries and little bits of spice. A dry wine that is very floral and perfumed with soft mouthfeel, soft tannins and so darn tasty. I love this so much. Cinsault is often found in blends, but when it’s on its own – and when it’s well-made – it’s this beautiful thing. Highly recommended.
Gabbiano Chianti
SAQ: 10754279, $14.60 — I love my Chianti, so naturally I’m picky about what I taste, but this wine is really the chef’s kiss. This is an excellent representation of what Chianti is — those tart strawberries, bright cherry fruit, earthy bits, and spice. It’s just so beautifully perfumed, and the key thing here are the raspy tannins and bright acidity.
That’s what makes it a killer gastronomic wine that is going to lend itself well to a huge range of dishes. So the next time you’re invited to a friends for dinner, and you don’t know what your host is cooking, this will go with everything. It’s so approachable due to that bright fruit and bright acidity. It offers so much quality and pleasure at a small price.
Vento di Mare Sicilia
SAQ: 122079914, $13.65 — This is the largest producer of organic vines in Sicily and the name of the wine comes from the wind blowing from the sea (Vento di Mare). This wind is a key factor in keeping the grapes nice and fresh in such a hot climate, so while the grapes develop a nice flavour and aromatic ripeness, it’s still able to retain a wonderful freshness.
The red is a blend of Nero D’Avola and Cabernet Sauvignon, so quite a complex mix bursting with red berry fruit, spice and a little herbaceous undertones.
Vento di Mare Terre Siciliane
SAQ: 12560401, $10.90 — The white is equally crisp, bright and easy drinking and is 100 per cent Pinot Grigio. The wine cuts right through to citrus with a great freshness and pretty floral nuances. This is such an easy to drink wine. Fun and approachable.
Certified sommelier and educator, Mandi Robertson started her wine career in Melbourne, Australia. Now in Montreal, she hosts virtual wine events and is a wine consultant for public and private clients. She’s also the wine contributor for Global News Montreal, and CJAD800. For any questions, inquiries or to find out more, visit www.awalkonthewineside.ca or follow her on Instagram and Facebook @mandiwineside
