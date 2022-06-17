Mandi Robertson: Wine guide for your next trip to Okanagan Valley

If you’re heading to beautiful British Columbia this summer, why not take a little detour and head to wine country in the stunning Okanagan Valley – a place of natural beauty where diverse and delicious wines are waiting for you. There are endless things to do in this part of British Columbia, but needless to say one of my favourite activities in the Okanagan is winery hopping.
Imagine yourself sitting at a table, discovering the fabulous cuisine, and of course enjoying the breathtaking view of Okanagan Lake while sipping on a freshly poured glass of wine.
The Okanagan Valley is a stunning area, and it has to offer in terms of the ultimate gastronomic experience of food and wine, and not to mention diverse choices for accommodation. Not only is the region famous for making world-class wine, it also has some unique places to eat and sleep too! Here are a few of my favourite wineries to visit when in the Okanagan Valley:
Mission Hill Family Estate
This stunning winery should be your first stop when you visit the Okanagan Valley. Founded in 1981, Mission Hill was one of the first wineries showcasing the potential and stunning terroir of the valley. They use sustainable, organic practices showcasing the diverse soil profiles through each cuvee they make.
There are a few different tasting experiences you can book, each suited to your time and budget. Make sure to book lunch or dinner at their Terrace Restaurant, where the outstanding menu is focused on local and seasonal ingredients, thoughtfully suited to pair with the stunning wines they produce.
Not to be missed:
- 2021 Reserve Rosé
- 2020 Reserve Sauvignon Blanc
- Exhilrat!on Brut Rosé
- 2020 Reserve Meritage
These wines are only available at the winery. To order, contact the winery directly. For more info, visit www.missionhillwinery.com
Quail’s Gate Estate Winery
This winery has been family farmed since 1956 and has one of the most breathtaking views in all of the Okanagan. Its 160 acres sits on the volcanic soil of Mount Boucherie and this imparts incredible diversity and complexity in the wines. Quail’s Gate has installed up-to-date water management tools drip irrigation in 95 per cent of their vineyards and use seed grass cover crops between each rows to build a healthy soil. They are also certified sustainable from throughout the entire winemaking process.
Not only does the winery have an amazing menu at their estate restaurant, Old Vines Restaurant, they also have luxurious accommodations available for those who wish to stay in a relaxed surroundings with spectacular views.
Don’t miss:
- Quail’s Gate Dry Riesling 2020
- Quail’s Gate Okanagan Valley Rosé 2021
- For more info, visit www.quailsgate.com
Tantalus
Tantalus vineyards is located on the eastern slopes of the Okanagan Valley overlooking the shores of the Okanagan and the city of Kelowna. The estate has old vine plantings of Riesling, Pinot Noir, and Chardonnay and expresses the beautiful terroir of the different plots. It’s here that you’ll experience an outstanding tasting of single vineyards wines in room filled with works of art from some of Canada’s famous artists.
Don’t miss:
- Blanc de Blanc Sparkling
- Old Vines Riesling
- Pinot Noir 2022
For more info, visit www.tantalus.ca
Culmina Family Estate Winery
Situated on the pristine Golden Mile Bench, Culmina Winery believes in minimal intervention and gentle handling of fruit to help curate wines that are naturally expressive, elegant, and quality driven. Culmina was founded in 2007 by the Triggs family and they saw potential and special characteristics of the of the terroir. Today, it is owned by Arterra Wines and they continue to build on the founder’s legacy and commitment to creating some of best wines coming from the Okanagan Valley.
CheckMate Artisanal Winery
This is another absolute gem that is not to be missed if you want to taste luxury and carefully curated artisanal wine. The utmost attention is paid to each plot, bunch, and grape. They curate precise, elegant, and unique wines of Chardonnay and Merlot – and every step of the winemaking process is carefully considered when producing wines. They provide a tasting experience like no other, so make sure to book in advance
For more info, visit www.checkmatewinery.com
Burrowing Owl
Burrowing Owl is located in Oliver in the South Okanagan region. They have a stunning property where you can eat, sleep, and of course taste their absolutely delicious, and crushable wines. Situated in an ideal location for prime grape growing, Burrowing Owl produces a nice variety of premium wines which include Riesling, Pinot Gris, Sauvignon Blanc, Merlot, and Cabernet Franc to name a few. This estate is serious about its commitment to environmental and ecological sustainability of the area.
The name “Borrowing Owl” was given to the winery when learning that this species was an endangered animal. One hundred per cent of the $5 tasting charge is given to the Burrowing Owl Conservation Society. This winery also invests in solar power, geothermal energy, has a gravity flow winery, and much more – all for sustainability and environmental consideration.
Not only is the wine fabulous, make sure to book a patio meal at their amazing restaurant. They also have beautiful accommodation options at the estate, but be sure to book in advance.
For more info, visit www.burrowingowlwine.ca
Sparkling Hill Resort & Spa
This is the ultimate place to stay if you’re looking for a luxurious spa with top quality service, dining experiences and accommodation. They offer bespoke spa services, indoor and outdoor activities, fitness classes, and even hiking activities. There is nothing better than taking in the incredible views while sipping on a glass of bubbly near the infinity pool.
With the desire to bring the European health and wellness experience to the rest of the world and a love for the natural beauty of the Okanagan, Mr. Gernot Langes-Swarovski, patriarch of the Swarovski Crystal family, envisioned and developed Sparkling Hill Resort.
For more info, visit www.sparklinghill.com
Certified sommelier and educator, Mandi Robertson started her wine career in Melbourne, Australia. Now in Montreal, she hosts virtual wine events and is a wine consultant for public and private clients. She’s also the wine contributor for Global News Montreal, and CJAD800. For any questions, inquiries or to find out more, visit www.awalkonthewineside.ca or follow her on Instagram and Facebook @mandiwineside
