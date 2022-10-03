Mandi Robertson: Thanksgiving wine recommendations

Peter Lehmann The Barossan Chardonnay, 2021
SAQ: 14959360, $21.30 — As the name suggests, the Barossan range is made to express what this region is known for: packed with luscious flavours, full-bodied structure, and seamless lines of freshness. The medium-bodied wine delivers lovely citrus and tropical fruit notes with a plump, creamy mouthfeel supported by an excellent acidity. An elegant and harmonious wine that is incredibly food friendly.
Joliesse Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon, 2020
SAQ: 14559462, $17.60 — Joliesse means grace and loveliness in French, and it couldn’t be more fitting considering the wines that these folks produce. Joliesse is a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Petit Verdot, a full bodied, luxurious red that offers pleasure and lots of enjoyment. Concentrated notes of blackberries, black cherries and plum with bits of blueberries, lavender and dried herbs thanks to the Petit Verdot in the blend. It has a beautiful texture on the palate — silky tannins and lavish fruit is balanced by a mouth-watering, persistent finish. Oh…and fun FYI: the bottle glows in the dark! What’s not to love?
Gabbiano Chianti
SAQ:10754279, $14.60 — Ahhh!!! Sangiovese: an honest and beautiful grape that is expressed so generously in this bottle from Gabbiano. An easy-drinking wine, this offers notes of red cherries, plum and dried herbs with hints of spice and dried herbs. The tannins are well integrated with a fine finish that is floral, fruity and satisfying. This is a great quality-value wine, a crowd-pleasing red from the Chianti DOCG, so make sure to stock up!
Domaine de Reuilly Rosé Pinot Gris, 2021
SAQ: 13509164, $23.95 — I am firm believer in drinking rosé all year round and this is a fnatastic, organic rosé to enjoy at the beginning of your Thanksgiving festivities. A mouth-watering, fruit-driven, dry wine that’s showing tons of perfumed fruit: strawberries, cranberries, and white peach with floral undertones. The finish is crisp, persistent, and quite mineral driven. Delicious.
Licor 35 Pastel de Nata Cream
SAQ: 14969082, $36.25 — This comforting, absolutely gorgeous liquor MUST be part of your Thanksgiving celebrations. This ingenious drink is a combination of liquor and the luscious flavours of Portugal’s most renowned desserts – Pastel de Nata. It’s so versatile, you can enjoy it all on its own or create endless cocktails recipes with friends and family. Either way, the creamy, sweet, and outstanding flavours of Pastel de Nata will surely impress. And with it being 14.5% alcohol, you can enjoy a generous serving. Highly recommend!
Certified sommelier and educator, Mandi Robertson started her wine career in Melbourne, Australia. Now in Montreal, she hosts virtual wine events and is a wine consultant for public and private clients. She’s also the wine contributor for Global News Montreal, and CJAD800. For any questions, inquiries or to find out more, visit www.awalkonthewineside.ca or follow her on Instagram and Facebook @mandiwineside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.