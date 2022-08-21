Mandi Robertson: Spectacular Soave

It’s no secret that I have quite the adoration for Italian wine, and after visiting the Soave wine region not too long ago, I absolutely fell in love with this beautiful medieval town that produces white wine based mainly on the Garganega grape variety.
Soave’s beauty, enclosed by walls which slope down from the centre of a stunning castle, is magnified by the surrounding green, gentle rolling hills that are filled with vineyards. The sight provides a sense of calm and wonder. Taking a short walk around the old town and stopping at this little quaint restaurant to feast on prosciutto and olives with a bottle of Pieropan Soave was one of the most simple and beautiful moments I’ve ever had.
The fusion of Italian wine, food, and church bells from the castle was all too perfect. As I tasted my way through the region’s wineries, I quickly discovered that the wines of Soave, though based on only a few white grapes, are overflowing with complexity, diversity, and elegance.
Soave is located in the eastern part of the province of Verona and has two distinct parts: the foothills to the north and the flat plains in the south near the River Adige. The hillside soils are mainly limestone and clay with volcanic rocks. These soils are naturally cool and this together with the influence of altitude, slows down ripening, leading to grapes with full flavour ripeness with a wonderful, pristine acidity.
Garganega is the historic white variety of this area, but you can also find Trebbiano di Soave and Chardonnay produced in the blend. Garganega produces wines with pristine freshness, and notes of lemon, apple, pear and when more on the riper side, stone fruit. The wines of Soave have the capacity to age, revealing notes of honey and almond paste.
There are three main DOCs (Denominazione di Origine Controllata, or designation of controlled origin) in Soave for dry wines and they are Soave, Soave Classico and Soave Superiore, with the smallest production being Soave Superiore. The differences between these are basically where the vines are located, the grapes used in the blend, and the permitted yields for each DOC. The wines of Soave just have this special appeal — they shine, they are pristine, fresh, pure and quite unique.
Soave is having a moment, where the wines are a classic expression of terroir and pleasure. They are hidden gems at the SAQ, so check out a few of my favourites that currently available at your local shop.
Inama Soave Classico 2021
SAQ: 908004, $19.95 — This is a family owned and operated winery filled with thoughtful and passionate people who are crafting terroir driven wines that showcase the different plots of their various vineyards, containing volcanic soil. Inama ensures production that’s all about authenticity and elegance. Having an excellent reputation, they understand the importance of owning the best plots to produce top quality wines, and their Classico is a fine example. This wine is bursting with abundant citrus, honeydew, with a mineral driven, fresh finish that’s a pure pleasure to drink.
Pieropan Soave Classico 2021
SAQ: 11027743, $19.35 — Pieropan is another fabulous family run winery that has recently revamped their breath-taking estate with a state-of-the-art cellar and tasting room. Calvarino was their first ever vineyard and from the very beginning introduced new technologies to viticulture, and four generations later brothers Andrea and Dario run the winery with the same fierce passion and dedication. The very limited and highly anticipated wine ‘Calvirino 5’ was one of my favourites at the tasting and this contains a blend of five Calvarino vintages (2008-2012) and was aged for at least 10 years. Currently, the Calvarino 5 is not available at the SAQ, but the 2021 Classico most definitely is.
2021 was an ideal, superb vintage and it’s evident because the wine is absolutely shining. It’s delicate and pristine and offers crystalline citrus, pear, and melon fruit with hints of almond paste and saline minerality. It’s incredibly fresh yet offers a slight plumpness on the palate, with a chalky, crisp, fruity finish that lasts.
Pasqua Mucchietto Soave 2021
SAQ: 14954147 $18.55 — This producer certainly pushes boundaries and daring feats making wines that blend tradition and innovation, and there is no better example than the Mucchietto Soave 2021.
While the label is fun and cute – it’s what’s inside the bottle that counts and the Pasqua Mucchietto is THE wine for summer sipping, next to the pool. This is 100 per cent Garganega that’s showing a ton of citrus fruit with hints of peach and an appealing, chalky, salty character. A bright, vivacious wine that’s going to be fantastic with seafood, pasta, or enjoy all on its own. Feel free to mimic the hand gesture of the label as you sip. I do! ;) Part of the fun.
Certified sommelier and educator, Mandi Robertson started her wine career in Melbourne, Australia. Now in Montreal, she hosts virtual wine events and is a wine consultant for public and private clients. She’s also the wine contributor for Global News Montreal, and CJAD800. For any questions, inquiries or to find out more, visit www.awalkonthewineside.ca or follow her on Instagram and Facebook @mandiwineside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.