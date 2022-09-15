Mandi Robertson’s Wines of the Week: High quality wines under $20

I love a good deal, especially when it comes to wine because I’ve realized that some of the best, most amazing tasting experiences I’ve had were always those that were hidden gems, new discoveries, and bottles that also happen to fall under the $20 category.
At the moment, Montrealer’s are experiencing that time of the year where the temperatures are just right for a refreshing glass of white or a heart-warming red to sip on while admiring those leaves change colour ever so gracefully. The five recommendations below are all under 20 bucks, and perfect for the in-between season of summer and fall. Happy sipping wine lovers.
Antu Cabernet Sauvignon Carmenère Valle de Colchagua
SAQ: 11386885, $19.95 — The Montgras Antu is a luxurious blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Carmenère — a wine that exudes elegance, style, and terroir. Antu means “Sun” in the Mapuche native language, and is the new exploratory range of wines from MontGras, where the identity and characteristics of the terroir transfers to each bottle.
The full-bodied wine has intense notes of plum, blackberries, black cherries and fig with hints of vanilla and spice. On the palate, it has a silky and plump mouthfeel with an excellent balance of freshness and minerality. The long finish focuses on dark chocolate and cloves — a perfect example of a wine that conveys power and elegance simultaneously.
Protos Verdejo Rueda, 2021
SAQ: 13321874, $18.25 — Rueda’s wine production dates back to the 11th century when King Alfonso VI granted the land to monasteries. The production of wine gained prestige during the 15th and 16th centuries as one of the “Vinos de la Corte” (wines of the Court of the Castilian Kings). Now, the appellation has 72 wineries, 28 of which have female winemakers, over 1,580 vine growers, 16 certified organic vineyards, and all wineries use sustainable practices.
The Protos Verdejo is 100 per cent Verdejo and has notes of citrus, pear, honeydew lemon and wisps of tarragon. An excellent, fruit forward wine that has a light plumpness on the palate with an excellent freshness and structure, adding lift and liveliness. So much energy and deliciousness that will be a hit with friends and family.
Kendall-Jackson Chardonnay Vintners Reserve
SAQ: 13298379, $19.70 — For over three decades, Kendall-Jackson has remained relentlessly committed to producing only the finest quality wines from grapes grown in California’s cool, coastal vineyards where they match climates and soil types for each grape varietal. This wine is a blend of 100 per cent Chardonnay from four different regions along California’s cool coast.
Expressive notes of citrus fruit, yellow plum, pineapple with bits of honey, vanilla, and clove! This is a medium bodied Chardonnay that is round and creamy on the palate while still holding a balanced freshness. The persistent finish focuses on stone fruit with a nice mineral impression. A perfectly vibrant and comforting wine that would be excellent with creamy, salmon pasta dish!
Yalumba Y Series Tempranillo, 2020
SAQ: 14918787, $15.95 — This Australian wine is made with Spain’s indigenous grape, Tempranillo, and is just the thing to sip on porch side. The label you see depicts the wind, an essential element when it comes to quality grape growing because it helps deter disease, rot, frost, and it also helps ensure even ripening.
This medium bodied wine is dense, concentrated, and bursting with blackberry, black cherry, and plum fruit with cinnamon spice. It’s an attractive, medium bodied wine with a bit of dark chocolate and vanilla weaving through, with soft tannins and a very balanced freshness. A very appealing wine with an elegant expression and a lovely finish.
Rigal Original Vin Orange, 2021
SAQ: 14339110, $18.20 — This wine is made with 80 per cent Gros Manseng, and 20 per cent Colombard – both key white grape varieties that are grown in the Jurançon in the southwest of France. The wine has an orange colour due to the skin contact that takes place during fermentation. This not only imparts colour, but also savouriness, richness and density without sacrificing that all important freshness.
The Rigal Original has intense aromatics that are bright and savory — an amazing wine to try if you are curious about orange wines. Notes of juicy peach, apricot, orange peel, and spice are bursting out of the glass with a superb freshness making for satisfying and frequent sipping. The plump and super refreshing acidity is very well balanced leading to a savoury and salty finish. This is a gastronomic wine that will go brilliantly with dishes that have a lot of depth and complexity — much like the wine!
Try this with a slow-cooked and heart-warming tomato-based Creole stew – filled with pork and fall inspired root vegetables. Perfection.
Certified sommelier and educator, Mandi Robertson started her wine career in Melbourne, Australia. Now in Montreal, she hosts virtual wine events and is a wine consultant for public and private clients. She’s also the wine contributor for Global News Montreal, and CJAD800. For any questions, inquiries or to find out more, visit www.awalkonthewineside.ca or follow her on Instagram and Facebook @mandiwineside
