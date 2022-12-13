Mandi Robertson’s holiday wine guide

The holidays are here, and I’ve got you covered this season with the best recommendations for any and all situations. Allow me to take the guesswork out of selecting wine for dinners or gifts to leave you more room for enjoying the festive season!
Beautiful BubblesBubbles are celebratory and fun, and what’s the holidays without some sparkle? Here are my top picks that are all incredibly delicious, and at different price points.
Masi Modello Prosecco
SAQ: 13572729, $19 — Floral, fresh and elegant, this Prosecco from Masi is as regal as it gets, and at an amazing price too! Expressing notes of orchard fruit, like white peach and apricot with bits of lemon and a sprinkle of saline minerality. A very bright and creamy finish. Perfect with fresh fish and shellfish.
Champagne Collet Esprit CoutureSAQ: 13452989, $120.50 — A gorgeous Champagne that’s a sight for the eyes as well as the palate. To me, this is what the stars would taste like. Soft and elegant, bright and vivacious, it expresses notes of creamy strawberries, baked apples, and citrus fruit with salted brioche notes on the finish. There is depth, finesse, and layers of deliciousness. There is nothing I don’t love about this stylish and gastronomic Champagne. Highly recommend.
Wines ideal for Gift Giving
Wine and spirits can make the perfect gift, especially for anyone who loves collecting wine or being introduced to something new!
Disaronno Velvet
SAQ: 14724641, $33.25 — Everyone is into cocktail creations lately, so this makes a great gift for any aspiring mixologist. The Disaronno Velvet is the silkiest, softest, smoothest cream liquor you’ll find. It has its distinct Disaronno style and is ideal for creating fun and easy cocktails at home. Mix this with a little vodka, a splash of Tia Maria, and sprinkle of espresso beans for a tasty and classy espresso martini!
Caymus Suisun The Walking Fool 2020
SAQ: 15074299, $49.75 — Bold and beautiful, this is an explosion of juicy blackberries, black cherries, blueberries and bits of cinnamon with attractive hints of espresso. The robust and silky palate is soft and smooth with finely textured tannins and an incredible line of freshness from start to finish. It’s a luxurious, attractive wine that is ideal for family and friends, making memorable impressions. An ideal gift for any wine lover’s cellar.
Versatile wines
These wines are incredible as they great to open and enjoy with as an aperitif but will carry you through to main event also!
Le Pive Brut
SAQ: 11338226, $28.85 — Popping open a sparkling rosé in December has serious wow factor! This has bursting with crunchy red fruit flavours – strawberries, raspberries, underlying cherry blossom and creamy bubbles. The coastal terroir of the Languedoc and refreshing acidity makes this wine a dream. Absolutely stunning brut rosé and the perfect sparkling to kick off the holiday celebrations.
Badenhorst Family Wines Papegaai Red Swartland 2021
SAQ: 15015580, $21.15 — Absolutely crushable and fruit forward wine that’s crowd pleasing and extremely drinkable. It’s so much on that red fruit character of cherries, red currant and cranberries with soft, round, and juicy tannins. The wine carries an excellent line of acidity and has a playful, super delicious backdrop of red cherries and spice. A cheerful and fun wine for any wine enthusiast.
Nicolis Seccal Ripasso Valpolicella Classico Superiore 2019
SAQ: 11027807, $24.35 — This wine is ideal for cheese and Charcuterie, but also lends itself very well to the main course, especially turkey. The Seccal Ripasso has what everyone loves — bold, mature black fruit flavour, cedar and balsamic notes, all while retaining a bright acidity and layered complexity. A unique expression of Valpolicella that is crowd pleasing and approachable.
For the complete list, see the story at TheSuburban.com
Certified sommelier and educator, Mandi Robertson started her wine career in Melbourne, Australia. Now in Montreal, she hosts virtual wine events and is a wine consultant for public and private clients. She’s also the wine contributor for Global News Montreal, and CJAD800. For any questions, inquiries or to find out more, visit www.awalkonthewineside.ca or follow her on Instagram and Facebook @mandiwineside
