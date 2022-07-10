Mandi Robertson: Pool worthy wines for summer

Summer is here my friends, and this pure joy for me because I am a gal who loves the heat, humidity, and sipping zippy, bright wines next to the pool. Needless to say, I’ve got a few amazing wine recommendations that not only are thirst quenchingly delicious, but also happen to be very food friendly and ideally suited to dishes for summer. Here are my wines of the week that are quaffable and pool worthy!
Budureasca Chardonnay
- SAQ: 14965532, $17.45
I’m always on the lookout for new wines, and this is a beautiful example of the rare and exciting wines coming out of Romania. Nice purity of fruit – lemon/lime citrus, pear, and yellow plum at the forefront with bits of savoury herbs and almond paste weaving through. It has an excellent backbone of acidity and a long, creamy finish. A wonderful balance of fruit and freshness.
Francesco Tornatore Pietrarizzo Etna Bianco
- SAQ: 14976047, $34.50
This wine is an explosion of fruit flavour having notes of yellow plum, green apple, spice, and hints of cream. The complexity of the wine, the saline acidity, and slight plumpness on the palate makes it such a pleasure to drink. The persistent fruit finish, the flicks of lemon/lime, and that gum tingling, mineral acidity is spectacular. Etna is so special, and this blend of Carricante and Catarrato from Tornatore is just as uniquely expressive. Highly recommend.
Aubert & Mathieu Hors Pistes Chardonnay, 2020
- SAQ: 14682495 $23.20
Crisp apple notes, melon, and juicy pear with a crisp and lively acidity. Soft, balanced, and fresh, this wine has a lovely saline acidity with a finish of yellow fruit that lingers long after the sip is gone. A very approachable and delicious wine, and quite a unique expression of Chardonnay. Excellent quality for price. Love the label, too!
Vignobles Jeanjean Languedoc Devois des Agneaux d’Aumelas, 2019
- SAQ: 912311, $20.80
This is a scrumptious blend of Syrah and Grenache coming from rockstar winemaker Brigitte Jeanjean in the Languedoc of France. The organic wine is all about fruit and freshness — generously juicy notes of cherries, strawberries, and cinnamon spice. The tannins are ripe, polished, and supported by a bright freshness. This is a must-buy red for summer.
Domaine Tariquet Côtes de Gascogne Classic
- SAQ: 521518, $13.70
Where are my oyster lovers at? This unique blend of white grapes (Ugni blanc, Colombard, Gros Manseng, and Sauvignon Blanc) come together to express this fresh, fruit forward and invigorating wine that has an amazing texture on the palate that is bursting with candied lemon, grapefruit, and bits of savoury herbs. It has an incredible freshness, tension, and lip-smacking salinity – packed with flavour, yet delicate enough to have to have with seafood. Precise wine at a fantastic price!
Certified sommelier and educator, Mandi Robertson started her wine career in Melbourne, Australia. Now in Montreal, she hosts virtual wine events and is a wine consultant for public and private clients. She’s also the wine contributor for Global News Montreal, and CJAD800. For any questions, inquiries or to find out more, visit www.awalkonthewineside.ca or follow her on Instagram and Facebook @mandiwineside
