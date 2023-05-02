As a mom, I speak from experience when I say that Mother’s Day can be easy to get right. All it takes is a thoughtful handmade card, a bear hug, and…. A delicious bottle of wine. Whether it’s for brunch, lunch, or dinner with the fam-jam, here are my top five wine recommendations for mom this Mother’s Day.
Domaine Le Pive Ma Bohème, 2021
SAQ: 12883672, $21 — An organic rosé that’s coming from the beautiful south of France. A vin gris that is light in colour, but not in character! It’s full of ripe cherries, strawberries, melon and soft honeysuckle. It’s savoury, its floral, its perfumed…and it’s everything we want in a beautiful rosé! An ideal accompaniment to treat mom for breakfast in bed, pair this with smoked salmon and crème fresh on top of a sesame seed bagel — absolute heaven.
Cantina Lavis Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie
SAQ: 12667911, $14.25 — Sourced from high-altitude vineyards, the grapes achieved its lovely coppery-pink colour due to it extended time on skin. Perfumed fruit – juicy pear, pink grapefruit, and jasmine blossom — makes for such an attractive rosé. The finish shows notes of sweet spice and melon with a crisp and appetizing finish. An amazing wine to pear with paella or spicy seafood. Yum.
Patrick Piuze Non Dosé Méthode Traditionnelle
SAQ: 14961902, $24.50 — A beautiful Pinot Noir from superstar Quebec winemaker Patrick Piuze. This sparkling rosé shows notes of strawberries, baked apples, spice, and toasty brioche. An exuberant and highly loveable wine with lively mousse and a fresh, floral, red fruit finish. Outstanding quality, and it never disappoints. Serve with a maple and soy glazed roasted salmon with rice and steamed veggies. Perfection!
Freixenet Legero
SAQ: 13344671, $10.70 — This sparkling is for everyone, but especially for moms who are expecting. It’s alcohol free, but the same great taste and elegant texture remains intact. Exploding with notes of strawberries, raspberries, Japanese cherry blossom and lychee, this gorgeous rosé is packed with fun and freshness. An elegant wine to grace your table this Mother’s Day. This would be brilliant served at breakfast or brunch with waffles, fruit and macaroons.
Astoria Proscecco
SAQ: 13056370, $19 — A creamy, floral, and extremely elegant Prosecco that is showing notes of baked apples and citrus with a dabs of honey and saline minerality. The bubbles are fine and consistent with a long, dry lip-smacking finish. A stunning bottle, the attractive lines that look like bright diamonds actually represent the map of the canals of Venice. A thoughtful and elegant tribute that represents not only the beauty of Venice, but the wine too. This is one of the most sophisticated and poised Prosecco’s I’ve had the pleasure of tasting.
Certified sommelier and educator, Mandi Robertson started her wine career in Melbourne, Australia. Now in Montreal, she hosts virtual wine events and is a wine consultant for public and private clients. She’s also the wine contributor for Global News Montreal, and CJAD800. For any questions, inquiries or to find out more, visit www.awalkonthewineside.ca or follow her on Instagram and Facebook @mandiwineside
