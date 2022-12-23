Mandi Robertson: Last-minute buys for your holiday wine haul

I do it. You do it. We wait until the very last minute for holiday shopping, and that even includes wine. Do we fear of running out it? Or maybe we just like to have a huge variety to choose from when the time comes to decide on a bottle! Either way, here are a few of my favourite last-minute wine buys for the holidays.
Beringer Knights Valley Cabernet Sauvignon California 2020
SAQ: 352583, $43.25 — This Californian Cabernet is luxury…. for less. Beautiful red wine that is plush, round, velvety, delicious and ideal to pair with the main course. It’s a bold and beautiful wine, yet with excellent line of freshness and refined drinkability. Lush blackberry and black cherry fruit with warm spices, dark chocolate notes, with bits of cigar and vanilla. There is nothing else that warms the soul at Christmas than a Californian Cabernet, and the Knights Valley 2020 from Beringer is my top choice.
Sella & Mosca Cannonau Di Sardegna Riserva
SAQ: 425488, $17.85 — Here’s a fun red wine that can be a conversation piece, not only because it tastes great, but also because of where is comes from! It’s not often we think about grabbing a wine from Sardinia, but what better time than now? It’s got blackberry fruit, earthy, stony, mineral-like aromas and enveloping tannins bringing great texture. Round, fresh, and very fruit forward. It’s a great wine that would work as a gift, just in time for Christmas eve.
Canard-Duchêne Cuvée-Léonie
SAQ :1154700, $56 — An affordable and delicious Champagne can be hard to find, but this one you can feel confident about buying. It has rich notes of backed apples, citrus, and salted pralines with a bright acidity and persistent mousse. The Champagne house has an excellent reputation and has making wine since the 19th century. This is a blend 50 per cent Pinot Noir, 25 per cent Chardonnay, and 25 per cent Pinot Meunier. Authentic, refined, and pure elegance.
Maison Champy Bourgogne Cuvée Edma 2014
SAQ: 15042676 — This is an amazing Bourgogne with excellent maturity, structure, and elegance and given the fact this is a 2014 vintage is mind boggling. It’s extremely rare to find a white Burgundy at the SAQ, THIS GOOD, at this price. This is one my favourite discoveries of 2022, and I highly recommend it. Ripe pear, red delicious apples, and citrus jump out of the glass with a plump mouthfeel and excellent freshness. It has a flinty, creamy, and citrusy finish. Ideal to pair with baked brie with drizzled with honey and pistachios. Outstanding.
Clos des Fous Itata 2021
SAQ: 12797686, $19.35 — This wine dominated by the Cinsault grape, which really gives the wine that sweet fruit character: raspberries, strawberries and a little bit of red plum making it a very fruit forward wine. There’s also bits of dried earth and spice with soft tannins and excellent acidity.
Clos de Fous was founded in 2008 by a few friends who decided that they wanted to start making wine together with a specific purpose to craft elegant, Burgundian-style wine using the best grapes coming from the best soil of Chile. This an ideal wine to bring to a dinner party with friends or family.
Certified sommelier and educator, Mandi Robertson started her wine career in Melbourne, Australia. Now in Montreal, she hosts virtual wine events and is a wine consultant for public and private clients. She’s also the wine contributor for Global News Montreal, and CJAD800. For any questions, inquiries or to find out more, visit www.awalkonthewineside.ca or follow her on Instagram and Facebook @mandiwineside
