Mandi Robertson: La Vie en Rosé — Top 10 rosé wines for summer

It’s my favourite time of year — rosé season. I am a firm believer that rosé wine should be enjoyed whenever the mood strikes, but when those warm temperatures hit and the SAQ shelves sparkle with the different shades of pink, it brings pure happiness. Whether it’s to sip with a straw poolside, or to enjoy at your next BBQ, in no particular order, here are my top 10 rosé wine recommendations for summer 2023:
1. Carrelot des Amants
SAQ: 620682, $13.05 — It’s rare to see a wine from Brulhois, but the fact it’s been at the SAQ for over 20 years is a testament to its quality. It’s sporting a cute new label, and the wine itself is just as beautiful. The flavours are delicate and refreshing, with hints of flowers, strawberries, cherries, and hints of spice. It also has a nice saline finish at the end quite a thirst quenching rosé. This will be a frequent guest at the Robertson table this summer.
2. Cazal Viel Vieilles Vignes
SAQ: 10510354, $13.45 — Laurent Miquel has been producing exceptional wines since 1791, and this is a family story of winegrowers from father to son who have been passionate about viticulture for eight generations. Despite a terroir and climate conducive to powerful wines, they use environmentally friendly innovations to produce some of the freshest and most elegant wines in France. If you’re looking for a rosé to make you feel as though you’re in the Mediterranean, this is it! Delicious notes of peach, honeysuckle, strawberries and soft spice are jumping out of the glass. It’s juiciness is balanced by a wonderful freshness.
3. Rodney Strong Rosé of Pinot Noir 2021
SAQ: 15157748, $25.60 — If you’re looking for a rosé that is gastronomic and food friendly, do not miss this beautifully coloured, fresh and vibrant Rosé of Pinot Noir from Rodney Strong. This has aromas and flavours of strawberries, melon and tropical fruits. It’s brilliant and bright with a fresh acidity and so much layered complexity. Russian River Valley is well known for its cool climate Pinot, and this rosé is spot on delicious.
4. Cono Sur Bicicleta Pinot Noir Reserva
SAQ: 11959348, $11.85 — Another incredibly delicious, fun, and super affordable rosé of Pinot Noir, is coming from Cono Sur, a well-known and reputable producer from Chile. The wine offers elegant aromas of cherries, strawberries, and spice with an amazing crisp and clean palate. This is a wine that you will be cracking open again, and again…. all summer long. Great quality and at a super price, so stock up!
5. Bonny Doon Vineyard Vin Gris de Cigare 2022
SAQ: 10262979, $18.95 — I will admit, this wine has a special place in my heart, and for good reason. It’s consistently delicious, year after year, and it’s something that is SO good, you may as well drink it with a straw – no judgement here! This is a rosé that is fresh and crisp but with a rounded creamy texture adding complexity and dimension. Watermelon, strawberries, cherries, all the beautiful fruits of summer are in the glass, with a nice saline touch on the finish. Gorgeous.
6. Le Pive Gris Sable de Camargue
SAQ: 11372766, $17.35 — This rosé is a favourite of Quebecers, and it’s easy to see why. Le Pive Gris is a quaffable, mouth-watering delicious rosé that is the epitome of the Languedoc. It has a plump mouthfeel on the palate, and a purity of fruit while still being c refreshing and bright — a double threat of sorts, as you can happily enjoy this all on its own — or with fun summer dishes next to the pool.
7. Château Mourges du Gres Galets Rosés Costières-de-Nîmes 2022
SAQ: 15160656, $19.05 — This is a Syrah and Grenache blend — an outstanding, gastronomic rosé that holds power and grace. It has an intense concentration of fruit, and minerality with a bit of weight on the palate. Notes of ripe, red berry fruit, watermelon, and orange blossom shine through with an excellent freshness. Bring this wine to your next BBQ or backyard pool invite, t will be a hit.
8. Quails’ Gate Okanagan Valley Rosé 2022
SAQ: 14483189, $23.05 — Another personal favourite, this rosé is from a stunning winery in Okanagan Valley, BC and should most definitely be on your shopping list this summer. This is a lovely blend of Gamay, Pinot Noir, and a hint of Pinot Gris — a complex and crowd pleasing rosé. It’s juicy, fruit forward, and refreshing with notes of ripe strawberries, honeydew melon, and candied orange peel with hints of spice. It’s super bright and zippy — a lovely wine to pair with grilled salmon and veggies on the BBQ.
9. Vieux Château d’Astros 2022
SAQ: 10790843 $19.55 — Another reliable and delicious wine that will come in handy this summer. A nice blend of Grenache, Cinsault, and Mourvèdre, it’s dry, fruit forward, and wonderfully aromatic. The nose and the palate of this wine gives an incredible punch of flavour — pomegranate, cherries, raspberries and oh, what beautiful floral notes. This is an ideal thirst-quenching wine that will captivate your taste buds. Amazing price too!
10. Beringer Mani & Vine White Zinfandel
SAQ: 10845808, $11.90 — Here is something that’s an explosion of fun and flavour. White Zin gets a bad rep, but this really should not be the case – especially if it’s a bottle from Beringer. This is a vibrant rosé that is great to enjoy all its own, but better yet when made inti a froze cocktail for summer! Notes of and sweet ripe strawberries, raspberries, and peach, with incredible floral aromas. To make your froze, blend about a cup of frozen strawberries,1/2 cup of sugar, with a squeeze of lemon juice. Feel free to add in a generous pour of the Beringer Main & Vine White Zinfandel, and blend to a slushy consistency. This is going to WOW your guests this summer. It’s out of this world delicious and just the thing to get your backyard party in the mood to celebrate summer.
Certified sommelier and educator, Mandi Robertson started her wine career in Melbourne, Australia. Now in Montreal, she hosts virtual wine events and is a wine consultant for public and private clients. She’s also the wine contributor for Global News Montreal, and CJAD800. For any questions, inquiries or to find out more, visit www.awalkonthewineside.ca or follow her on Instagram and Facebook @mandiwineside
