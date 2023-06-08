Mandi Robertson: If you’re looking for the perfect wines for summer, start with Washington State wines

When you walk through the doors of the SAQ this summer, searching for satisfying and delicious wines to enjoy with friends around the pool or BBQ, don’t miss out on Washington State wines. As the second largest wine producer in the USA, growing over 80 different grape varieties, you will find a wine suited for every occasion, palate, budget, and here’s why:
This state is located right next to the Pacific Ocean and most AVAs (American Viticultural Area) are located within the boundaries of the Colombia Valley, on the Eastern side of the Cascade mountains. The location is ideal because that mountain range blocks all that rainy Pacific weather, which means on the eastern slopes, there are dry, warm, sunny conditions for vines to grow beautifully.
The latitude is also key when it comes to quality. The state shares the same latitude as the top wine regions in Europe and vineyards experience about 17 hours of sunlight a day, which is vital to ripening grapes. Varieties achieve phenolic ripeness, while maintaining acidity, creating harmony, balance and elegance — ticking all boxes for high quality gastronomic wines.
Today, there are over 20 AVAs and that number is going to continue to grow because this is such an exciting place for viticulture. We are only just starting to see and taste the talent coming out of Washington, so allow Washington State Wines to grace your table this summer because they are brimming with freshness, flavour and fun.
Here are a few of my favourites, with delicious food pairings:
Cilantro Lime Grilled Chicken Burgers with Mango Salsa
The bright, citrusy marinade and the tropical fruit flavours coming from the mango salsa would be a perfect match for zesty grape varieties like Sauvignon Blanc and Riesling.
Barnard Griffin Fumé Blanc Columbia Valley 2021
SAQ: 13339038, $21.85 — Consistently delicious and always a pleasure to drink, this wine has beautiful notes of lemon, lime, passionfruit and pear with wisps of lemongrass. The palate is delicate, fresh – wonderfully delicious with a fine length.
Charles Smith Wines Kung Fu Girl Riesling
SAQ: 11629787, $18.20 — This wine has been at the SAQ for quite some time, which is truly a testament to its quality. This wine super bright notes of lime, honeydew melon, apricot and tarragon. It has a very refreshing palate thanks to his high acidity leading to a very fruity, mineral driven finish.
Pulled Pork BBQ Burgers with Citrus Coleslaw
Slow cooked, juicy pulled pork is the ultimate meal when it comes to bold, satisfying flavours. The sweet and savory sauce with smoky flavours is perfectly suited to wines with equally bold characteristics like Syrah.
Lone Ranch Syrah Yakima Valley 2020
SAQ:15138387, $24.10 — Syrah does so well in Washington, and this wine from Lone Ranch is a prime example. The full bodied wine shows notes of plum, blackberries, blueberries, dark chocolate and vanilla. The spicy notes hit you mid-palate as does the punctual acidity. This is a very generous, approachable wine that is ready to drink, so it’s very appropriate to open this Father’s Day.
Spiced Grilled Lamb with Roasted Vegetables
Grilled, spiced lamb with bold red wines are a perfect food pairing. The wines recommended below will not only take the meat to another level, but the tannin structure in the wines will also make the meat feel more tender and delicious.
Palencia Grenache Yakima Valley 2018
SAQ:15117586, $39.50 — A poised and sophisticated Grenache with alluring notes of violet, blackberries, dark chocolate and with some balsamic nuances. It has such a round palate showing freshness with soft tannins and elegant structure. The very long and layered finish brings notes of cardamom, cinnamon and pepper. Absolutely outstanding. Perfect for any meal on the BBQ.
Betz The Untold Story Columbia Valley 2018
SAQ: 13997794, $37.50 — Betz is a small winery coming from a great family and community that comes together to craft beautiful wines. This is a blend of Syrah, Merlot, Petit Verdot and Cabernet — an extraordinarily fine wine that is so well balanced and elegant – notes of spicy dark cherry fruit and plum, with a smoky minerality mix. Hints of old leather, cherry licorice, vanilla, and dried herbs – a complex wine with so much to offer. Amazing ageing potential if you can be patient.
This is also a wine with a purpose and that gives back. For every bottle sold, $5 of that will go towards a charity in their local community. What’s not to love?
For more information on Washington Sates wine, head to www.washingtonwines.org
Certified sommelier and educator, Mandi Robertson started her wine career in Melbourne, Australia. Now in Montreal, she hosts virtual wine events and is a wine consultant for public and private clients. She’s also the wine contributor for Global News Montreal, and CJAD800. For any questions, inquiries or to find out more, visit www.awalkonthewineside.ca or follow her on Instagram and Facebook @mandiwineside
