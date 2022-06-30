Mandi Robertson: Five reasons to love Washington State wine

As you walk through the doors of the SAQ this summer, searching for satisfying and delicious wines to enjoy with friends around the pool or BBQ, make sure you don’t forget to look for Washington State Wine. As the second largest wine producer in the USA, you will find a wine suited for every occasion, every palate, and every budget. Here are a few reasons why wines from Washington State should be definitely on your radar this summer!
Climate
An American Viticultural Area, or AVA, is a specific type of appellation of origin used on wine labels. An AVA is a delimited grape-growing region with specific geographic or climatic features that distinguish it from the surrounding regions and affect how grapes are grown.
Washington’s AVAs are located 46 degrees North, which is the same latitude as the top vineyards in Europe. This means that Washington can produce ‘Old World’ grape varieties in the ‘New World’ style which means winemakers have the ability of making high quality and unique wines with tons of character.
The majority of the state’s AVAs are located east of the Cascade Mountain range, in arid and semi-arid desert climates. Here, the Columbia Valley AVA accounts for 99 per cent of Washington vineyards and within this AVA, there are sub appellations, each with their own distinct micro-climate, soil type, exposure, and altitude.
Another secret weapon is that vineyards experience a diurnal range that is quite marked. The difference between daytime and nighttime temperature is large and it has a huge effect on the ripeness and acidity levels of the grapes, creating balance and harmony, but also complexity. Warm, daytime temperatures help develop sugar levels, and this is offset by cool nights helping preserve the aromatics and acidity in grapes. That’s why the wines of Washington are able to produce these plush, ripe, and concentrated flavours with balanced freshness.
Diversity
With over 80 different grape varieties` planted in Washington, there is no end to the diversity of what’s being produced. Throughout the AVAs you can find wines made with varieties like Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Syrah, Chardonnay, Riesling, Gewurztraminer, Viognier, Semillon, and the list goes on. While these grapes are some of the most commonly planted, they each have their own unique style, character, and idiosyncrasies for endless drinking pleasure.
For example, Château Ste. Michelle has been producing wine in Washington for the past 55 years and they are the single largest producer of Riesling in the world! Each year, they make over 500,000 cases of its Columbia Valley Riesling, which can be found in over 100 countries.
Washington is also known for its excellent expression of Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Syrah.
Experimentation
The cool thing about Washington is that there are no strict limitations about which grape varieties can be planted or studied for experimentation. While certain appellations in other parts of the world restrict certain varieties, place limits of percentage of wine blends, or even how long wines can be matured in oak, Washington has the freedom to experiment, try new things, and learn more about the potential of their given terroir.
Since Washington is relatively new when it comes to commercial wine production, they are constantly discovering new details about their soil, microclimates and ultimately grape vines and their given potential Producers are free to plant, grow and blend different varietals making for huge potential of charismatic, attractive, and unique expressions of not only varietals but also the terroir of the Washington’s AVAs.
Discovery
Washington is always discovering the potential of its unique soil, topography, and microclimates. This results in defining new AVAs, many of which have appealing names. Candy Mountain AVA was established in 2020, and this is one of the state’s warmest AVAs that is known for growing black varieties like Merlot and even Sangiovese!
Goose Gap was established in 2021 and according to the Washington State Wine Commission, its main distinguishing feature is the orientation is Goose’s Mountain Range crest, which runs east-west.
The most recent AVA is Rocky Reach, and it was only established in mid 2022. This is an area known for its unique soil composition, and the ability to grow remarkable, top-tier grapes. It takes its name from the Rocky Reach Dam and Rocky Reach Reservoir and is the state’s 20th AVA in Washington.
Quality
There is a tremendous amount of hard work, dedication, and passion that goes into winemaking, so it’s important to remember the human element behind these wines. There are over 1,000 wineries in Washington State, the majority of which are family run and operated. Quality wine can only come from quality people, and producers take great pride in curating wines that are quality driven and affordable. These diverse wines are enjoyable and delicious to drink, and they’re also incredibly suited to the Quebec palate. We know our wine, our palate, and we appreciate it when wines that not only taste amazing, but also when they come with a personal story.
The following wines, which are available at the SAQ, are but a few of the excellent examples of quality and complexity that comes from this state. So, the next time you’re surfing the shelves and looking for something interesting and unique to taste, grab one of these bottles and let the wine take you on a vin-venture to Washington State.
Liquid Light Sauvignon Blanc, 2020
- SAQ:14727471, $20.15
This is the definition of a crisp summer wine that contains no sugar. This is a light bodied wine with notes of lemon, green apple, and distinct stoniness with a floral streak. This is a very unique expression of Sauvignon Blanc, and one that has amazing drinkability. Refreshing, light, and fruit forward.
Substance Ch Chardonnay Columbia Valley, 2019
- SAQ: 14805977, $24.10
This is a plush, layered, and full-bodied Chardonnay that I love to drink with grilled seafood. It has lots of stone and citrus fruit with hints of toast and honey, with a lick of refreshing acidity and a super long finish. I love the label too.
Château Ste-Michelle Organic Syrah Horse Heaven Hills, 2020
- SAQ: 14879634, $24.95
The Syrah’s that are coming out of Washington right now are phenomenal and this particular bottle from Château Ste. Michelle is amazing. There is an excellent concentration of blackberry fruit, plum, and black cherries all wrapped up in a blanket of spice and vanilla. The balanced palate has density and grip, which is perfect for steaks on the grill. This wine is really worth seeking out. There is depth, complexity, and seamless tannin structure. Gorgeous. Did I mention organic?
Palencia Monarcha Cabernet Sauvignon, 2019
- SAQ: 1367586, $24.05
Delicious and dense red and black fruit with a freshness that makes the wine dangerously drinkable. There are eucalyptus and plum notes with a tannic edge that adds texture, dimension, and lift. The finish leaves an approachable note of dark chocolate and spice. Great quality for the price!
Hedges C.M.S., 2019
- SAQ: 10354478, $21.50
This is a stunning blend of Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Syrah. Cassis, plum, and black cherries jump out of the glass as well as bits of pencil lead and tobacco leaf. A complex wine for $20 and change. The palate has depth and density with a certain brightness and a nice line of acidity for balance. Open it about 30 minutes before drinking, to let it breathe and develop a little further. Excellent layered and long finish.
Certified sommelier and educator, Mandi Robertson started her wine career in Melbourne, Australia. Now in Montreal, she hosts virtual wine events and is a wine consultant for public and private clients. She’s also the wine contributor for Global News Montreal, and CJAD800. For any questions, inquiries or to find out more, visit www.awalkonthewineside.ca or follow her on Instagram and Facebook @mandiwineside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.