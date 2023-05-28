Mandi Robertson: Easing back into Patio Season — Wine Edition

The weather this spring has finally got us in the mood to fire up those BBQ’s, pull out the deck furniture and get the pool all cleaned up. It’s also time to begin stocking your fridge with refreshing and delicious wine to serve in celebration! Here are my top five wine recommendations to help us ease back into patio season!
Ruffino Prosecco
SAQ: 12270489, $19 — This wine has been at the SAQ for some time now, and that’s a testament to the quality and the how much its loved by Quebecers. This is a Prosecco that won’t break the bank, and its truly luxury for less. Notes of citrus, ripe pear, with a bit of a salty and floral finish. It has a touch of sweetness, which is balances the wine given the crisp and fresh acidity. Thirst quenching and perfect for brunch, lunch, dinner — you name it.
Fresco di Masi Rosso
SAQ: 14822726, $19 — Not only is the wine extremely delicious, its organic and vegan too! This wine is made to be served slightly chilled — the grapes were harvested at the coolest possible temperature to help retain its acidity, therefore making the wine crisp and clean. A blend of 70 per cent Corvina and 30 per cent Merlot, it’s bursting with red fruit like cherries, pomegranate, and strawberries. Soft tannins, bright acidity, it’s a delicate, perfumed wine that is absolutely gorgeous!
Patrick Piuze Bourgogne Chardonnay 2021
SAQ :14853741, $23.05 — I’ve raved about his sparkling wines in the past, but still Chardonnay from Bourgogne is yet another fine and flying off the shelves at the SAQ. The grapes are sourced from the commune of Tonnere, which is just east of Chablis. It has a bright line of acidity, notes of citrus, green apples, pear, but with also this saline, steely finish — it’s a pure expression, a very balanced and sophisticated wine that tastes like its high end, but so affordable and crowd pleasing. A perfect poolside Piuze!
Corte Moschina Roncathe Soave 2022
SAQ: 14954155, $18.55 — Wowza! In love with this elegant, fruit forward, and super refreshing Soave from northeast Italy. The estate is in Roncà, just off the foothills of the Lessini mountains. This organic wine was fermented in stainless steel with a little time on lees, and aged 5 months in bottle prior to release. It’s all about fruit, freshness, and class — notes of citrus, Asian pear, and chamomile, with a lip-smacking, mineral driven finish that lasts forever. This is a new discovery for me, and a bit of a hidden gem I’d say. Excellent quality, and under $20. Amazing. Highly recommend.
Vignobles Jeanjean Languedoc Cousu Main Devois des Agneux d’Aumelas 2020
SAQ: 912311, $21.15 — An organic, fruit-driven red that is the pure taste of the Languedoc. There are layers of cherry fruit, strawberries, plum and sweet spice with earthy undertones leading to an uplifting palate. The tannins are soft, with good grip, and assists in leading to a long, elegant and bright finish. This is a great wine to have with grilled jerk chicken and veg. A delicious and versatile wine that is great all on its own but has a gastronomic edge too!
Certified sommelier and educator, Mandi Robertson started her wine career in Melbourne, Australia. Now in Montreal, she hosts virtual wine events and is a wine consultant for public and private clients. She’s also the wine contributor for Global News Montreal, and CJAD800. For any questions, inquiries or to find out more, visit www.awalkonthewineside.ca or follow her on Instagram and Facebook @mandiwineside
