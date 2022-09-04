Chardonnay is probably one of the most celebrated and well-known varietals when it comes to wine, yet more than once, I’ve heard the statement, “I’m ABC.” My immediate response is to sigh heavily and showcase a very dramatic and exaggerated eyeroll, and it’s the only time I’ll ever admit to being a wine snob. Here’s why.
ABC, in wine tasting terms, is the acronym for "Anything But Chardonnay," and I think it’s a bit ridiculous, really. Chardonnay is one of the most gorgeous, delicious, and diverse wine varietals in the world. It’s the chameleon of grapes as it will take on exactly what you want it to — whether that’s a steely, mineral, and zippy terroir-driven wine from Chablis, or a silky, smooth and creamy oak aged Chard from Sonoma. That’s the beauty of Chardonnay. There are so many different examples that there’s a style for everyone.
Chardonnay is a white grape variety that’s one of the most widely planted around the world and you can find it growing in places like Burgundy, Napa Valley, Okanagan Valley, Australia, and South Africa, to name a few. What’s incredible about Chardonnay is that it’s a very honest grape and it will be very expressive about where it grows and what winemaking techniques it has gone through.
There are so many different styles of Chardonnay that it’s actually impossible to categorize it into one box; a crisp, acid-driven, and mineral wine will be totally different from a smooth, buttery, and luxurious Chardonnay from Australia. They have completely different tasting profiles due to the different climate conditions and winemaking techniques, all beautiful in their own right.
Chardonnay is an adaptable, beautiful, and elegant grape that produces the finest Champagne, terroir-driven Chablis, and can be part of some of the most exciting blends. Part of the fun is discovering which expressions best suit you and your palate. Here are a few of my recommendations, all available at the SAQ:
Lake Chalice The Falcon Chardonnay Marlborough, 2019
SAQ: 14191477, $20.25 — A vibrant and juicy white with ripe pineapple, citrus, and hints of plush peach. A medium bodied wine with an excellent line of acidity against a smooth frame and a finish that is long, concentrated and refreshing.
Mer Soleil Silver Monterey County
SAQ: 12930969, $21.95 — Boldly expressive, crisp, and elegant the Mer Soleil is such a reliable and delicious wine that genuinely radiates the beauty of Monterey wine country. Notes of peach, pineapple, candied citrus and spiced almond flavours, it’s a wine that has texture and substance with an excellent acidity to support it all. A rich, saline, and sophisticated finish – perfectly suited to baked cod and lemon cream sauce.
Nicolas Potel Chablis
SAQ: 14045171, $31.75 — A lively, acid driven wine with appealing salty lemon-lime notes and green apple. It holds an attractive saline impression, no surprise given the chalky, limestone soil of Chablis is filled with fossilized seashells. Light in body, with an appetizing steeliness, this wine would be the ultimate pairing for oysters. It’s also a good place to start for anyone who wants to try Chablis for the first time.
Liberty School Chardonnay Central Coast, 2019
SAQ: 719443, $19.95 — A lovely, easygoing wine that has notes of pear, peach, and melon sorbet. It is soft, creamy, and plush yet retains a crisp and vibrant acidity. Hints of spice, jasmine and almond paste come together mid-way through the palate, leading to a full and juicy finish. Great quality to price ratio.
Carpineto Farnito Chardonnay Brut
SAQ: 11341855, $25.95 — Creamy, fresh, and very fruit forward, this Italian sparkling wine is expressing notes of apple, spice, biscuit, and little hints of cherry blossom. The bubbles dance lightly on the palate and the poise of fruit, freshness and hint of sweetness are incredibly well balanced. This is a treat – so satisfying and delicious and perfect to pair with dessert at the end of a meal.
Certified sommelier and educator, Mandi Robertson started her wine career in Melbourne, Australia. Now in Montreal, she hosts virtual wine events and is a wine consultant for public and private clients. She’s also the wine contributor for Global News Montreal, and CJAD800. For any questions, inquiries or to find out more, visit www.awalkonthewineside.ca or follow her on Instagram and Facebook @mandiwineside
