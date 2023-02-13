Judie Amyot: The Maine attraction

Long considered to be the granddaddy of cats, the Maine Coon is possibly the largest domesticated feline and one of the oldest natural breeds in North America, tracing its roots back to the state of Maine where it is the official state cat.
The ancestral origins of this breed are unknown but some speculate that it is descended from Norwegian or Siberian forest cats that were brought to New England by settlers. There is also a folk tale suggesting that Marie Antoinette, in her attempt to escape France, fled with six of her favourite cats that safely made it to the shores of Maine, while she didn’t. They then bred with other short haired breeds and developed into what it is today.
The Maine Coon has distinctive physical features and valuable hunting skills and is a large and sociable cat characterized by a prominent ruff along its chest, robust bone structure, strong jawline, an uneven two-layered coat and a long, bushy tail. Its coat is soft and silky and minimal grooming is required, with its fur being thicker in the winter and thinner during the summer. Coat colours can be the same as other cats with the most common pattern being brown tabby.
The breed is known as the “gentle giants” of the cat world and possess above average intelligence, making them relatively easy to train. Loyal to their family and cautious, but not mean around strangers, they are independent but not clingy. They are generally not known for being lap cats, but their gentle disposition makes the breed relaxed around dogs, other cats and children.
Many have a fascination with water and some speculate that this trait comes from their ancestors who were aboard ships for much of their lives. They are also known for being very vocal, frequently yowling or howling, trilling, chirping and making other loud vocalizations — perhaps “feed me” being one of them. Speaking of which, Maine Coons generally can eat the same food as other types of cats, although their high energy expenditure can mean that they need a larger than average diet.
On average, males weigh from 13 to 18 lbs. with females weighing from 8 to 12 lbs. The height of adults can vary between 10 and 16 inches and they can reach a length of up to 38 inches, including the tail, which can be as long as 14 inches and is long, tapering and heavily furred, almost resembling a raccoon’s tail. They are slow to physically mature and their full size is not normally reached until they are 3-5 years old, while other cats take about one year. The median lifespan is at around 12.5 years.
They are mainly a healthy and hardy breed that has adapted to survive the challenging climate of New England. Their most severe health threat is feline hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), the most common heart disease seen in cats, whether purebred or not. This is a progressive disease that can result in heart failure, paralysis of the hind legs due to clot embolization originating in the heart and sudden death. Maine Coons also seem to be predisposed to developing entropion, where the eyelid, (usually the lower lid) folds inward, which can lead to corneal irritation and ulcerations that may require surgery.
No pet comes with a lifetime guarantee of perfect health so regular veterinarian checkups and keeping up with inoculations is essential, as it is with any companion animal. Regular tooth brushing and nail trimming should be part of your cat’s regular regime. They are also particular about bathroom hygiene so a spotlessly clean litter box is a must.
If you’re looking to add a feline to your household and want a larger than average ball of fluff, the Maine Coon may be just the right choice for you.
Judie Amyot is a volunteer with Animatch, a non-profit dog adoption service. For more information, visit www.animatch.ca
