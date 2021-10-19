Judie Amyot: Pandemics, pets and promises

So, how have the last 18 months been for you? If you’re like many people, the isolation forced upon us that prevented us from enjoying contact with our friends and family members created a void that, for some, only a furbaby could fill. Whereas when life was normal, meaning pre pandemic, you may have had little time to care for a pet, suddenly the urge to fill your days with cuddly, warm fur became overwhelming.
As we found ourselves locked down and locked in, looking at the same four walls every day and dealing with bored kids, having a pet, especially a dog, became motivation for getting out every day and even being able to defy our nightly curfew as long as Rover was out there with you. Pets have always been our loyal companions in good times and bad and have no doubt brought much needed solace to so many of us during these challenging times.
Shelters and adoption agencies had their crates emptied almost overnight as applications for dogs and cats reached record levels with the demand far outstripping the supply. At Animatch, we were doling out disappointment rather than dogs as we just didn’t have enough four-legged companions for all the qualified applicants who had an empty space in their family that only a dog could fill. This is an ongoing situation with demand still far greater than availability.
But unlike satisfying a sudden craving for ice cream, giving in to the urge of adopting a pet during the pandemic carries with it the same responsibilities and commitment as in normal times and it is one that can easily have a 10-15 year duration. That pup or kitty doesn’t know that you are temporarily working from home and are in lockdown or that the kids are always around because they are learning online.
Once life returns to normal, its needs will be the same and it will be counting on you for continuity and a reliable schedule to make it feel secure. Pets are children that never grow up and count on us every day of their lives. The bond that you and your pet form is one that transcends life’s hardships and helps us get through the tough times thanks to all the love and devotion you give to each other.
The death of a pet at any time in our life is a painful and gut wrenching experience but during a pandemic, when contact with friends and family has been curtailed, if not forbidden completely, the grief can be unbearable. Your pet was your true daily constant, always by your side, when no one else could be. And now that is gone too. Some people will race out and immediately bring home a new four-legged companion through any means available, but others, like myself, will quietly grieve and not rescue again until the time is right, if it ever is.
Rescues typically take in a certain number of owner surrenders every year but there is considerable concern that there may be an onslaught of returned animals once life’s usual routines resume and pets have to take a back seat in the family dynamic. Often, that back seat is the last place they go before being jettisoned out the door.
No time. Too much work. These are among many standard excuses we get when a dog is being surrendered to us and rarely do we hear an honest reason such as “I didn’t know what I was getting into” or “I didn’t do my research on this breed” or even “I didn’t know it would cost so much!”
My naïve side would like to think that all the pets adopted during this pandemic have found their forever homes but in reality, some will find themselves homeless again in a post pandemic world. Remember, when you welcomed that new pet into your home, you made a “furever” promise that your new family member is counting on you to keep. It’s a new leash on life for both of you.
Judie Amyot is a volunteer with Animatch, a non-profit dog adoption service. For more information, visit www.animatch.ca
