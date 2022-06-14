Judie Amyot: Our pets and true love

Your dog gazes lovingly up at you, adoration in its eyes, tail wagging and tongue hanging out. You can feel the love. But put that bowl of food on the floor, you are immediately forgotten, the devouring begins and when finished inhaling its meal, it trots away without so much as a slobber of a thank you.
You know it loves you but just can’t say the words. Or is it love? We know how we feel towards our pets, but do they experience the same emotions towards us? Or is the bond simply a mixture of instinct, dependence, and social role? Clinical evidence has shown that our pets really do love us as we understand it. Food does play a large role in feelings of affection between our pets and us but the mere presence and/or touch of a preferred person has been shown to reduce the heart rate of dogs and cats, a sign of bonding. The same is true with horses.
Like people, dogs don’t simply like or love someone just because they are there. The personality of the pet and the person makes a huge difference. A dominant or independent dog is less likely to become enamoured with a submissive owner but may become attached to someone who is a strong leader. This same person may terrify a dog that has endured hard times and would adore a comparatively gentle owner.
Some dogs do become hopelessly devoted to their owners, greeting them with such exuberance that the owner is certain they are the centre of the dog’s universe. Then there is the dominant, confident and independent dog that may border on indifference with feelings more along the line of tolerance rather than attachment. Just feed them and they’re content.
Perhaps a better balance is the dog that has learned to trust and respect its owner without abject humility, fear, or the desperate need to be around the owner all the time. This dog can run off and play but enjoy returning to the social group that is the family. Then there are the special bonds we’ve all heard about that when an owner dies, his or her dog waits patiently for their return, sometimes by their grave. What a pure expression of true love and devotion.
Cats are said to be independent, aloof, and not in need of company except on their terms. This may be true of some cats, but not all. Some cats may think they are almost human or that the human is almost a cat. When the cat-human bond is strong, the cat will follow you around or casually saunter into the room where you’re sitting and then jump into your lap for some cuddle time. All the while, playing it cool, of course.
Your cat may become somewhat depressed when you leave and then greet you enthusiastically upon your return, gaze up at you adoringly, rub his head on you and of course, purr. Your cat may lie on his back, stomach exposed and while you may think he’s after a belly rub, he usually isn’t. This is a sign of trust because he is in a vulnerable position, and this is a cat’s affection at its most intense.
Once a bond is formed between a pet and a human, it is unbreakable until the end. We love them for all the days we have them and they return that love in all the ways that matter by protecting us, snuggling with us, being our unwavering companions and making us feel we are their everything.
Whichever pet you have, sure, they’ll come running for the food but even if you’re empty handed, they will always come running just to be by your side. That’s the best true love story of all.
Judie Amyot is a volunteer with Animatch, a non-profit dog adoption service. For more information, visit www.animatch.ca
