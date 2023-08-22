Judie Amyot: Now, maybe, never

My pup, Donny, crossed the rainbow bridge over two years ago and because I’ve had a dog and am an Animatch volunteer, I get asked all the time when I’ll be bringing a newly rescued pup into my home. My answer presently is a definitive never — but some day that might change.
It’s natural to assume that once you’ve had a dog, you will always want one in your life, having experienced the love and comfort they bring to you on both your happiest and darkest days. I miss my little guy. I miss picking up his warm, fluffy body and holding him close to me for a cuddle that he may or may not have wanted. I know I wanted that cuddle.
But I also remember the huge responsibility his presence in our family added to our daily lives and routines and how we rearranged our days so that his needs would never be neglected. I will guiltily admit to not missing that feeling of being tied down, heading out in all kinds of weather and the freedom I am enjoying right now is still strong enough to keep me on the “never” side.
At Animatch meet-and-greets, we volunteers provide shoulders to cry on when someone comes to see us only to unload their grief at having just said goodbye to a faithful canine friend. We listen and observe and while some people do not approach any of our dogs, others can’t keep their need for contact hidden and there are cuddles all around.
Some apply immediately for another dog as they cannot bear to come home and not have a wagging tail waiting at the front door, whereas others need time to grieve and let time pass before deciding to adopt again — or not. Others know their dog days are over as their fresh memories of that day they said goodbye convince them they will never be able to endure such grief again.
Adopting a dog for the first time, or for the tenth time, requires a lot of thought, research and commitment as your canine companion will rely on you for its every need for the entirety of its life. Whether you bring a young puppy, a senior dog or anything in between into your family, there are many factors to consider before taking the plunge. Dogs can cost a lot of money, not only for food and regular veterinary and grooming care but for medical emergencies you never saw coming. Your daily routine will change, and it won’t always be for the better — especially when certain toilet requirements force you out into an ice storm.
Finding someone you trust to care for your dog when you want some time away must be considered and not all dogs do well out of their home environment. I could never board Donny or have anyone other than my immediate family care for him if I was away, but I know this is not possible for everyone.
Where you live is another factor that influences your being able to bring a dog into your life. It has become increasingly difficult for renters to be granted permission to have a dog and equally difficult for first-time home buyers to secure that house with the picket fence and yard, providing the space your pup will need for safety and exercise.
Sadly, animal shelters will never go out of business. Pets are continuously given up for a variety of reasons, some understandable, some downright cruel. Unregulated breeding contributes to an overabundance of animals who have no safe place to live. Maybe that safe place is with you. Anyone who has ever adopted an abandoned dog knows how it feels to have truly saved a life. Or maybe that dog saved yours. For me, right now, I am still in “never” land. But “maybe” one day that will change to “now”.
Judie Amyot is a volunteer with Animatch, a non-profit dog adoption service. For more information, visit www.animatch.ca
