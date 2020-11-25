‘Tis the season to be jolly, not to engage in spontaneous folly. It happens every year during the holiday season and those of us who volunteer at animal rescue organizations know that come January, we will be bursting at the seams with unwanted pets that were bought on a whim. Dogs, cats, birds, rodents and even goldfish so often find themselves homeless as the novelty of their cuteness wears off and the reality of the responsibility they bring to a household sinks in.
Bringing a pet into your home should never be the panacea to stopping the kiddies from begging for what their friends have. In many cases it’s just a quick fix with serious repercussions when the dust settles and the fur flies. What was cute on Christmas day is now a source of strife that breeds resentment within the family core.
Think about all that is involved in caring for a pet before taking the plunge. First of all, the holiday season is already hectic with shopping, food preparation, travel, your house full of visitors and day to day work. Do you have the time to devote to training and cleaning up after a pet? Who will care for it when the children are back in school and you are back to work after the holidays? Does anyone in your household have allergies? Even a non-shedding pet can trigger allergic reactions due to dander or saliva intolerance.
You must also consider the financial aspect of caring for a pet. While a goldfish or rodent won’t break the bank, a cat or dog will have you spending a considerable amount on food, accessories and veterinarian bills both in regular checkups, vaccinations and potential medical emergencies — and this for possibly 10-15 years or more. Can your budget sustain that?
Pets consume your time. At Animatch, we so often hear from people who are surrendering a dog to us, that it’s just too much work and they have no time. While your children will grow up and become self sufficient — or one would hope anyway — pets depend on you every day of their lives for sustenance, exercise and companionship. That is every day for potentially 10-15 years.
If you like to travel or if your lifestyle sees you absent from the home for many hours a day, what then? Cats and dogs are the most hands-on pets — admittedly cats less so than dogs — and are living, sentient beings that will not thrive if left alone for unreasonable periods of time. And your dwelling may pay the price of their boredom with destroyed furniture, drapes and anything else they can get into.
Will you hire a reputable trainer, dog walker or sitter or will your new pet find itself at a shelter in need of a new home? If you rent, are you permitted to have a cat or dog?
Adding a pet to your household is a major decision that should never be taken lightly. It will change your life and the routine you have been used to. So please “paws” and reflect on this very seriously before charging ahead. If you are fully committed and understand the responsibility you are taking on, then please adopt. Don’t shop! There are countless abandoned animals in desperate need of a good home and your family’s home may be just the right place for them to be.
Remember always that pets aren’t just part of the family, they are family.
This column was first published in December 2016.
Judie Amyot is a volunteer with Animatch, a non-profit dog adoption service. For more information, visit www.animatch.ca • dollsndogs1@hotmail.com
