Judie Amyot: He poops, he scores!

No, this isn’t a diatribe about picking up after your dog as I’m sure all my readers who have pooches are good citizens and do this religiously. Consider this. What if there were professional sports leagues for dogs?
We all know many canine breeds are very agile and already take home the top prize in dog show competitions around the world. What if the NHL stood for National Hound League? Or the MLB stood for Many Loud Barks? That might keep some people awake during a baseball game. For soccer, we could have Club de Paw Montreal and the CFL could stand for Canine Football League. And let’s not forget the Puppy Bowl! Surely many breeds of dogs could run the bases on the baseball field, bop a soccer ball into the net with their nose and get into a real tussle on the football field.
I’m not so sure about dogs on skates though.
All kidding aside, just about any dog can enjoy agility in some capacity, but there are certainly some dogs that are a cut above. Agility is about more than just speed, and breed isn’t everything. Intelligence is important as is trainability but not all smart dogs are trainable and not all trainable dogs are smart. Emotional stability, how they focus on you, drive and body structure are all factors taken into consideration to produce a canine superstar. Here are some of the breeds that that are best suited to agility training:
Border collie: This breed has the complete package: speed, intelligence, drive and trainability. Bred for off-leash obedience, they are able to learn complicated patterns to herd sheep, which transfers seamlessly into being the go-to agility companion.
Australian shepherd: A bit bigger and goofier than border collies, as agility companions, they are like boomerangs and will always come back. They are generally known for being wiggly and friendly and are not quite as reserved as other herding breeds.
Shetland sheepdog: A small herding dog, the sheltie is shockingly fast and intense for a small, fluffy package. While not always as fast as a Jack Russell, they are one of the smartest and most trainable small breeds out there.
Golden retriever: Is there anything that goldens can’t do? Surprisingly fast for their size, this breed often makes appearances at the highest levels of agility competitions. They love learning and training and are generally easier to live with than the herding breeds that dominate agility.
Jack Russell terrier: Spunky and athletic, the JRT can be a bit headstrong, but they love to work and do very well with motivational training methods. They’re smarter than they let on sometimes!
Cocker spaniel: Don’t let the super cute face of this little dog fool you. Cockers are tough, smart and fast on the agility course. Keep an eye on this breed’s diet as they are tough to keep slim, but they are excellent, small-ish agility dogs that are easy to live with off course.
Papillon: They may be small and fluffy but papillons are astonishingly smart and fast and as easily trainable and driven as any border collie.
Whippet: Now these are fast dogs. Bred for racing, running is what whippets do best. Owners love that whippets can chill out at home unlike many other agility dogs that are on the go all the time.
Poodle: What? My favourite breed in agility? But yes, all sizes of this breed are athletic, intelligent and trainable. Despite their reputation as being “prissy”, poodles actually have their roots in hunting and can hold their own in both brains and brawn.
Chances are, if you’re looking to add a canine family member to your household, agility training is most likely not even on your radar. You just want a cuddly bundle of love, not the next Hump Worsley. So focus your training on the essentials and make sure that when he poops and scores, he’s doing it outdoors.
Judie Amyot is a volunteer with Animatch, a non-profit dog adoption service. For more information, visit www.animatch.ca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.