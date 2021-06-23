Judie Amyot: Five, twenty-one, twenty-one

May 21, 2021, a date I will always remember. It was the day the long goodbye ended and our Donny crossed the Rainbow Bridge.
From the day I brought him home from Animatch, a non-profit dog adoption service, until the day we said goodbye to him, he was family, he always belonged. On June 2, 2009, his “gotcha day”, he walked into our house, plunked himself down and knew he was home. His presence profoundly changed our daily lives as he found that vacancy in our hearts that we never knew he was meant to fill.
When I first met him at the Animatch centre, he was a terrified, matted mess that someone had tossed out on the street without a care as to his survival. He was hiding in corners and at the back of his crate but as I sat on the floor near him, he came over to me, sat down with his back to me and let me pet him. When he flipped over for a belly rub, I knew I had his trust. He chose me, not the other way around and so our journey together began right at that moment. My family was as immediately smitten with him as I was and coincidentally, his tag number was 106, our civic address, another sign he was meant to live with us.
As the days and weeks went by, we had to get to know each other. Not being a puppy, but thought to be around 7 years old, Donny already had some well-cemented personality traits that were less desirable than others. While fine with us, he was not a fan of other dogs — or anything else that breathed. He quickly became known in my neighbourhood as the creature one must avoid, making us wonder if we should have named him Cujo instead. We learned to accept and manage his little quirks and gave everyone on our walks a wide berth.
With only a few minor health issues over the years, he was your typical food motivated dog whose obsession with roasting chicken would send him into an unbridled frenzy until he got his fair share. Never destructive but always playful and peppy, his mad dashes up and down stairs and onto “his” sofa kept us in stitches as we watched this ball of grey fluff fly by. His unique personality was a joy to behold.
But in the past year, as the inevitable aging process accelerated, canine cognitive dysfunction (a.k.a dementia) started erasing that captivating personality and he grew more feeble and confused. Brisk walks became slow crawls as his spine became curved and his arthritic limp more pronounced and he no longer tolerated being touched in any way. The long goodbye had begun.
His last month was heartbreakingly painful for us as he lost interest in going outside and finally, food and treats lost their appeal. But he didn’t resist being held and cradled anymore and as he laid his head on my chest, eyes partially closed, I could feel him telling me that he just couldn’t do this anymore. And so it was time to make the hardest, most guilt ridden decision we have ever had to make.
His passing at home was peaceful yet soul numbing as he took his last breath in my daughter’s arms, her soothing touch being our final gift to him. Our daily routine with him vanished abruptly with the last beat of his heart. Now there are just empty gaps in our days that belonged to him alone and seem impossible to fill with anything meaningful.
Time will ease the pain and replace our tears with wistful smiles as we remember our special boy and all he brought to us. And so “Pet Tails” has lost its little four-legged contributor but he will live on in my heart forever. Always remembered, never forgotten.
Rest in peace, Donny, my sweet baby boy.
Judie Amyot is a volunteer with Animatch, a non-profit dog adoption service. For more information, visit www.animatch.ca
