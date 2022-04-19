Judie Amyot: Dog breeds and your zodiac sign

For devotees of astrology who are planning on adopting a dog soon, let’s take a fun look at which dog best suits your personality based on your zodiac sign.
Aries: German shepherd (headstrong, natural leader, brave)
Aries is a very headstrong sign that also possesses tremendous leadership qualities and would likely prefer a dog breed that reflects these characteristics. The Doberman pinscher, and Weimaraner are also good choices.
Taurus: Boxer (loyal, regal, calm)
Taurus is a loyal sign that prefers the finer things in life. Finding a loyal dog is a relatively simple task but there are certain breeds that are considered more regal such as the boxer, Cavalier King Charles spaniel, and the Great Dane. I’m sure the Queen would argue that a corgi is the top regal dog.
Gemini: Bichon frise (curious, energetic, playful)
Gemini would likely prefer a dog that is as full of energy and curiosity as they are. The bearded collie and Portuguese water dog may also fit the bill as they are highly active and energetic dogs ready for a new adventure.
Cancer: Rottweiler (devoted, protective, good-natured)
Cancer is extremely family oriented and loyal as is the rottweiler and, despite its unfair reputation, can be sweet and loving as well as an excellent guard dog. While sensitive, this sign can be moody too, which is why chow chows and Chihuahuas can also be good fits.
Leo: Pug (fun loving, charming, attentive)
Leo is a sign that needs a dog that possesses equal charm and positivity. As far as zodiac compatibility goes, upbeat and active breeds like the pug, cairn terrier, dachshund, and Pomeranian would do well with a Leo as they are fun loving, happy, and excitable.
Virgo: Pointer (hard working, loyal, intelligent)
Ever the analytical, hard working, and determined sign, Virgo would appreciate a dog with similar attributes, like the pointer, border collie, greyhound, and the Shetland sheepdog.
Libra: Newfoundland (gentle, friendly, family oriented)
Libra is one of the most gentle signs that loves balance and harmony and would benefit from a relationship with a dog that is easy going and bursting with love. Big dogs like the Newfoundland, and Bernese mountain dog can often turn out to be cuddlier than small ones.
Scorpio: Pitbull (brave, passionate, loyal)
Resourceful, brave, and passionate, Scorpio is a true force of nature who needs a dog with equal amounts of these traits. The bloodhound and bullmastiff would also be a good match and while some of these breeds can be intimidating, they are also very sweet.
Sagittarius: Jack Russell Terrier (social, fun personality, vocal)
This sign is always the life of the party, and everyone wants to be around them. They love to travel and have new adventures and the Jack Russell terrier, as well as the Boston terrier, French bulldog, and shih tzu are ready to join in the fun.
Capricorn: Shiba Inu (independent, confident, faithful)
We Capricorns are sturdy and dependable people who have a great appreciation for discipline, and we love dogs with a calm demeanor who aren’t loud or fussy. Therefore, the Shiba Inu, Belgian sheepdog, shar-pei, and Pekingese are well suited to us. Really? But I’m a poodle person!
Aquarius: Labrador retriever (smart, enthusiastic, caring)
Unique among the signs, Aquarius is highly original, smart, independent, and humanitarian to boot. Dog breeds best suited to this sign are the Labrador retriever, Lhasa apso, collie, Havanese, and poodle. Oh, there’s my poodle!
Pisces: St. Bernard (friendly, kind, dedicated)
The most imaginative and sensitive sign requires the most curious, bright, and kind dog. Whether it’s the deep affection of a Maltese or St. Bernard, or the intelligence of a cocker spaniel, Pisces needs a dog that loves to cuddle. Don’t we all?
Whatever breed you choose to adopt, all that matters is that it’s the right one for you. It’s written in the stars.
Judie Amyot is a volunteer with Animatch, a non-profit dog adoption service. For more information, visit www.animatch.ca
