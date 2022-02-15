Judie Amyot: A little Yorkshire pudding

Not everyone prefers big dogs and for those of us who need the “cuddle-in-your-arms” type of dog, the Yorkshire terrier fits the bill perfectly. One of the smallest of dog breeds, often affectionately known as a “Yorkie,” it is cuteness overload on four legs. Small in size but big in personality, they make feisty but loving companions.
This breed originated in Yorkshire, a county in northern England in the mid 19th century when workers from Scotland came to Yorkshire in search of work and brought with them several different varieties of small terriers. It was introduced in North America in 1872 and as Americans embraced Victorian customs, so too, did they embrace the Yorkshire terrier.
The coat of a purebred Yorkshire terrier is glossy, fine, straight, and silky and is traditionally grown out very long and parted down the middle of the back. This can often impede movement so most Yorkies are groomed to have a short coat where the colours of the hair are quite evident. These colours can be silver-blue and pale cream, black, white, or golden. This breed is considered hypoallergenic that sheds minimally when brushed.
Though small, the Yorkshire terrier is active, very protective, curious, and fond of attention. It’s a playful and energetic dog but is often plagued by separation anxiety, therefore many owners adopt another dog so they can keep each other company. Mentally sound and emotionally secure, Yorkies should normally not show the soft, submissive temperament seen in lap dogs, although many exhibit this behaviour due to improper training. However, this is an easy breed to train. They are naturally smart and quick to learn with many being food- and/or praise-motivated.
Show me a dog that won’t jump through hoops for a treat!
Because they were developed as a working breed, many need a lot of both physical and mental stimulation with walks of a decent duration, bearing in mind their small size, and also indoor games and training to keep their mind busy.
They are known for being yappy, but a contented Yorkie can be a quiet one that will curl up beside you for a cuddle. They are all individuals, and some are more laid back than others, but they all thrive on love and attention. Yorkies are easily adaptable to most surroundings, travel well and make suitable pets for many homes. But many are more timid around other dogs and prefer to stay close to their humans for comfort.
The lifespan of a Yorkie is roughly 13-20 years. They typically weigh no more than 7 pounds with 4-6 pounds being the average weight. But they can be inconsistent in size and it’s not unusual for a single litter to contain one weighing less than 4 pounds, one that weighs 5 or 6 pounds, and one that grows to be 12-15 pounds. Beware of breeders who offer “Teacup” Yorkies as they are prone to genetic disorders and other health risks.
Health issues often seen in the Yorkshire terrier include bronchitis, liver issues, cataracts, and dry eyes. Additionally, they also have a delicate digestive system prone to vomiting or diarrhea resulting from the consumption of foods outside of a regular diet. Their small size means that they have a poor tolerance for anesthesia and allergies can cause their skin to become dry, itchy and/or red. The toy version of this breed is more likely to be injured by falls, other dogs, and owner clumsiness. Homes with very young children are not recommended.
Yorkies and other small dog breeds may have problems if their baby teeth do not fall out as the adult teeth grown in, thus requiring surgery to remove the baby teeth. As with all breeds, regular tooth brushing will help prevent the buildup of plaque and bacteria and stave off periodontal disease, which is known to lead to heart and kidney problems.
Good food in the proper quantity, regular veterinary care, appropriate exercise and lots of love and attention will keep your Yorkie happy and healthy.
Resistance is futile when it comes to this little cuddle bug.
Judie Amyot is a volunteer with Animatch, a non-profit dog adoption service. For more information, visit www.animatch.ca
