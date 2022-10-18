Judie Amyot: 101 spots and dots

The dalmatian, with its eye-catching coat of black spots on a white coat, is a breed we often associate with the Disney movie, 101 Dalmatians, or fire stations. Yet, it has an interesting past that traces its origins back to Croatia and its historical region of Dalmatia. It is thought that early ancestors of the breed were certain breeds of pointers and a spotted Great Dane. Originating as a hunting dog, it was also used as a carriage dog in its early days. Today, it is a popular family pet and many dog enthusiasts enter Dalmatians into kennel club competitions.
The dalmatian is a medium sized, well defined, muscular dog with excellent endurance and stamina and usually stands from 19 to 23 inches tall. Eye colour can vary between brown, amber or blue with some dogs having one blue eye and one brown eye. It has a smooth, short coat and puppies are born with plain white coats, their first spots usually appearing within 10 days. The spots can be either black or liver (brown) coloured depending on their parentage. Other colours that occur occasionally are blue-grey, brindle, mosaic and orange or lemon. Rarely, some dalmatians remain pure white with no spots at all.
The average lifespan of this breed is roughly 11-13 years although some can live as long as 15-16 years. Yet, like all breeds, they have their share of health issues including deafness, allergies and urinary stones. Dalmatians’ livers have trouble breaking down uric acid, which can build up in the blood serum causing gout, kidney, and bladder stones.
A genetic predisposition for deafness is a serious health issue for dalmatians. This condition was not recognized by early breeders, so the breed was thought to be unintelligent. When hearing testing became the norm, this problem was finally recognized.
Dalmatians are associated with firefighting and in the days of horse-drawn fire engines, they would guard the horses who could easily become uncomfortable at the scene of a fire. As firehouse mascots, as well as excellent guard dogs, they protected the firehouse and its equipment as well as the strong and powerful horses that were often a target of thieves. Anheuser-Busch, in the United States, also used dalmatians as guard dogs for the beer wagons when drivers were making deliveries.
Dalmatians became popular due to the movie, 101 Dalmatians, and are wonderful companion animals that are playful, sensitive, and highly energetic, often too energetic for small children. They are loyal to their family, intelligent, can be well trained and make good watchdogs. Some dalmatians can be reserved with strangers and aggressive towards other dogs while others are timid if not well socialized and some can be high strung. These dogs are known for having especially good memories and are said to recall any mistreatment for years.
Dalmatians thrive on human companionship and if left alone too long they can become destructive or they will pout and act depressed. This breed is for someone who wants to spend a lot of time with a pet. They need lots of exercise to dispel boundless energy and are probably not suitable for apartment dwellers unless the family is committed to long, daily walks or runs.
Because this breed has been the object of fad popularity due to movie exposure, this has often led to overbreeding of poor specimens and homes that are not suited for the breed. Too many dalmatians end up in rescues because they do not act like the dogs in the movies.
Whenever contemplating adopting a dog, research the breed that appeals to you first so that there are no unrealistic expectations placed on it. And if you’ve been seeing spots lately, maybe a dalmatian is in your future!
Judie Amyot is a volunteer with Animatch, a non-profit dog adoption service. For more information, visit www.animatch.ca
