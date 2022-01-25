Judie Amyot: The depth of friendship

I promised myself that I wouldn’t write any more columns that even remotely mentioned the pandemic but alas, it is still omnipresent and inescapable in just about every aspect of our lives. It has tested us, tortured us, and forced us to live life in ways we never even imagined a mere two years ago.
But despite all the negativity associated with these trying times, human perseverance has triumphed yet again, perhaps not by completely taming this virus quite yet but by necessity, creating new ways of keeping normality alive.
If I may repeat a tired expression, spending time with friends now truly involves “thinking outside the box” with every interaction carefully planned down to the split second, making spontaneity, not to mention hugs, things of the past. But where there’s a will, there’s a way, and when looking at each other on screens just isn’t enough anymore, we find we are capable of meeting in person with local friends as long as everyone feels safe.
I have discovered that some of my friends have this will while others are reluctant to give new ways of meeting up a try. I understand that for some, their fear of becoming ill has overridden their desire to get together but I also know that some friends do not feel the same level of closeness to me as others do.
The bonds we form with each of our friends are not always of the same strength, yet each friendship brings something meaningful to our lives. We know which friends will keep our deepest confidences “in the vault” and those who might leak the combination revealing all we entrusted to them — by accident, of course.
We have our goofy friends who make us laugh, and our serious ones with whom we can analyze Einstein’s theory of relativity, and those who are in between. And we want to communicate with all of them as often as possible, not only to keep our spirits up but also to let them know we are thinking of them. As much as we rely on technology to keep ourselves connected to the world, emails, texts, Zoom or Facetime chats, and even a good old phone call, as uplifting as they all are, are often not quite enough when we need that in-person experience.
So, in these pandemic times, what does one do? Since meeting up indoors is verboten now and the cold winter weather is here, walks have been my go-to method of seeing friends in person — weather permitting and at a safe distance. I also do the parking lot meet up where a friend and I park our cars beside each other and chat through the open window — again, at a safe distance.
It gets a little nippy but that’s what warm blankets are for, and masks insulate as well as protect. In the warmer weather meeting up outdoors is so much easier and a lot more pleasant and sitting by the lake and watching the ducks swim by is a tranquil way to spend time with a friend.
As we enter a new year not knowing when hugs will be safe again and not the kiss of death, or when seeing friends in person will be carefree and easy again, it’s important to remember that our friends are feeling the same despair we are, even if we all internalize it differently. Whether our friendships are casual or deep, rather than feel scorn for friends who choose not to go that extra mile, let’s reach out and let all of them know that giving just an inch is fine too.
I have never, in my entire life, had a large circle of friends, which has suited me perfectly. I find smaller circles keep the warmth in better. However many friends you have, hold them close in your heart even if you can’t physically wrap your arms around them right now and know they are doing the same for you.
Stay positive, stay safe and stay in touch, my friends. Until we hug again.
