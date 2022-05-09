Judie Amyot: The air over there

Spring is here at last and since many of us aren’t winter enthusiasts, being outdoors now is a lot more pleasant and downright necessary to chase away the winter blahs.
The air has this fresh scent of rebirth, unless you’re near a farmer’s field, and the welcome sound of birds chirping is good for the soul. Meeting up with friends outdoors feels a lot safer than in an enclosed space and a meal on an outdoor terrasse is what we dream of all winter.
Some people have continued to travel, when allowed, during the pandemic but all the rules and regulations, not to mention the fear of contracting the virus, have kept me at home for the past couple of years. However, with testing requirements having been recently dropped to cross land borders, I decided it was time to head down to Burlington and Plattsburgh, visit a friend and do some shopping for items I can’t get here. I was expecting a stricter, more in depth screening procedure at the US border but it was business as usual, no need to show proof of vaccination and I was waved through quickly.
Once there, I felt I had landed on another planet. It was so good to be back but something was different and by that I mean different from home. I was in no mask land! The unmasked waitress hovering over me must have thought I had lower back issues as I leaned as far away from her as possible in a restaurant that was full of other maskless faces. After some time meandering through the mall, I had a sudden urge to escape to the outdoors just to breathe in air that wasn’t potentially contaminated.
The air over there may be the same as here but the attitude toward the pandemic is vastly different. No bottles of hand sanitizer at store entrances or people keeping their distance from you had me imitating a figure skater and doing figure eights around everyone. While my mind was still in flight mode, most people there were ready to party. I suppose I should calm down a bit but it’s not like flipping a switch. I’ve been conditioned to feel safer outdoors and am thankful the weather is now nice enough for me to achieve my great escape.
Coming back home to Canada was another animal altogether. While testing is no longer required, one must fill out a ridiculously long questionnaire on the ArriveCan (more like ArriveCan’t) app that asks you to provide your quarantine plans and even wants you to pinpoint the exact minute, I kid you not, that you plan on crossing the border. Luckily for me, the sour faced border guard I ended up speaking to didn’t even ask me for my ArriveCan verification code and just waved me through. Unluckily for me, being the tech idiot I am, I must have not filled out the questionnaire properly as I was hounded by ArriveCan every day by email for 14 days asking me if I have any Covid symptoms.
Several calls to ArriveCan all yielded the same response to just ignore these emails since I’m fully vaccinated. But I’m still waiting for them to show up at my door with handcuffs or a hefty fine.
As summer approaches, we can only hope that wave six will recede and give us a chance to catch our breath and enjoy the outdoors before the cold weather chases some of us indoors again. I will most likely take a few small trips this summer to have a change of scenery but my plan to return to Hawaii will have to wait a little longer as I still don’t feel ready to board a plane yet. Hawaiian Tropic sunscreen is as close as I’m going to get for now.
