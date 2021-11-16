Judie Amyot: Straddling the vaccination fence

In life, there are so many issues that can sow division within a family or between friends that it’s often difficult to find common ground to maintain a valued relationship. In the past few volatile years, differing political affiliations took centre stage and created as much heat as the annual wildfires that consume our global forests. Friendships ended over differing political opinions and families were fractured as members found themselves on opposite sides of a great political divide.
I am presently estranged from my brother and don’t see us mending fences anytime soon, if ever. But in early 2020, a new antagonist became the predominant global concern, and it was named COVID-19.
Our fight to defeat it has taken on many forms as an ill-prepared planet suddenly realized that an evil foe need not be visible, two-legged and unhinged but invisible and just as dangerous. Deadly, in fact. The fear and confusion that initially ensued as the pandemic encircled the globe has abated in recent months with the emergence of effective vaccines and other methods to protect ourselves.
In a perfect world, everyone on this planet would have access to COVID vaccines and sufficient PPE to keep themselves protected, effectively starving this virus, and eventually wiping it out. Ironically, countries with low vaccine accessibility are desperate for the jab while countries with ample supplies of it have a portion of their population outright refusing to get inoculated for reasons they believe are valid. Hence, we now have another issue dividing friends and families.
Closed borders and various pandemic protocols have kept us distanced from friends and family while we waited for the green light to socialize again, which came in the form of yet another miraculous vaccine to eradicate this threat to our health. Vaccines have proven to be life saving over time by wiping out so many other diseases affecting mankind. Now that the COVID vaccines are here, one would think that it is a no brainer to roll up your sleeve and protect yourself, not to mention everyone around you. Sadly, there are still those who refuse the jab — thankfully a minority — who have a multitude of reasons why it is something they simply cannot embrace.
The range of emotions we feel when butting heads with those who refuse to vaccinate are often the same the unvaccinated are experiencing, but for an entirely different reason. Some are fearful of the vaccine and its potential, yet unproven, long-term side effects while we are fearful of being near them. Some are angry as they feel their individual freedoms are being trampled on while we are angry that they may be endangering our health by buying into conspiracy theories filled with misinformation.
It is difficult to remain non confrontational and understanding when “refuseniks” are members of your own family or circle of friends. You love them and want to be with them yet can’t comprehend how they would not do their part to help eliminate something that is affecting the entire planet.
Some may be convinced, over time, but others will remain steadfast and opt to take their chances with a disease that will do them far more harm than any remotely possible side effect of the vaccine. They are free to make their own choices, and this must be respected, even if it goes against the greater good for their community and humanity as a whole. Threats and ultimatums only serve to strengthen their resolve and do not create a positive dialog that could potentially end with more sleeves being rolled up.
Like the aliens in the movie Independence Day, this virus is prepared to consume as many of us as it can and then move on to the next host. In the movie, a heroic, self-sacrificing pilot destroyed the alien threat and saved the world. If you are straddling the vaccine fence, I can only hope that you would want to do your part to save it too.
