Judie Amyot: Robins in January?

The month of January usually conjures up images of mountains of snow, foot-long icicles, howling winds and freezing temperatures that challenge the batteries of many cars. Well, not so much anymore, apparently, at least not this past January. It was a snowy month right in the heart of winter, but had I closed my eyes and just listened, I could have sworn it was spring.
A cacophony of birdsong brought me to my dining room window one day where, to my utter amazement, I found my backyard to be filled with robins. Not one or two, but dozens flitting around in the tree branches and on the fence chirping their delightful telltale melody and looking like they belonged there as much in January as at any other time of the year.
I have always noted the first robin of spring in March as a harbinger of warmer weather and the departure of winter, but this was like something out of a Hitchcock movie without the intended malice. Maybe they blew in on the winds of change. And it made me realize how almost everything, as we once knew it, has changed.
Whether it’s our climate not knowing exactly how to behave anymore thanks to us, or societal norms continuously morphing into unrecognizable ways of life, I find myself remembering, more and more now, how things used to be. Neighbourhoods used to be quiet but now the winds of change are blowing in noise from all directions at all times of the day.
It’s a rare occasion when I can go for a walk and just hear the birds chirping in otherwise total silence. The roar of traffic on nearby highways, the pounding of construction equipment as yet another behemoth condo tower rises from a previous green space, passing drivers blasting music and revving their engines making sure we notice them as they race by well above the posted speed limit, are all part of our daily lives now. With an east wind, the roar of airplane engines from the airport is so loud, one would think they are landing in my backyard. And we simply get used to all the racket all the while wishing we could get away from these man-made peace disturbers.
Even Mother Nature is getting louder and angrier. The wind blows harder and thunder crashes louder in summer storms where even the rain unleashes itself in flood inducing torrents. We are now scrambling to figure out ways to counteract the viciousness of nature’s wrath while many still fail to accept that we are integrally responsible for her anger.
Anger seems to be the prevailing emotion in the way we humans are changing as we focus on and magnify all that is negative in life and strike out at others rather than seek ways to build bridges instead of walls. And mounted on those walls are cameras watching our every move no matter where we are. But we are watchers too. Whereas years ago, our home security system consisted of a loud, barking dog, we now have doorbells with cameras that will catch porch pirates in action as well as your neighbour’s dog pooping on your lawn.
But enough doom and gloom. It is so abundant in everyday life that we can liken it to quicksand from which there seems to be no escape. And I could write a tome the length of War and Peace listing all the ways change affects our everyday life. Some of it is worthy of being embraced and some must be questioned and rejected. Whatever our beliefs, being open to change is essential since in some cases, we would be endlessly fighting a losing battle. Personally, I have always been resistant to change but listening to robins chirp in January is something I can always get behind.
