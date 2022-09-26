Judie Amyot: Pets for condo and apartment living

Living in a house with a yard is often thought of as the ideal situation for pets, especially dogs. However, not everyone who wants a pet that requires outdoor space is able, or even wants to avail themselves of this type of housing. While condo or apartment living certainly has its advantages, such as not having to mow the lawn or shovel snow, the downside for pet lovers is that certain pets are too large, too noisy or just plain unsuitable for a smaller living environment.
Assuming the landlord or condo association allows pets on the premises, and after determining which ones are allowed, here are a few suggestions for sharing your apartment or condo space with a companion animal:
Cats rule and can be the prefect apartment pet. They don’t need to be walked outside and can be quite content living an indoor-only lifestyle — as long as their people are dedicated to providing them with ample opportunities to play and exercise. Cats are also good at making use of vertical space, be that furniture, shelving or windowsills, regardless of the size of the apartment. They don’t bark much either and are known for giving you the silent treatment.
As for dogs, there may be size and weight restrictions, but many breeds will be perfectly healthy and happy in an apartment. Small dogs such as pugs, shih tzus, Chihuahuas, bichons frises, Boston and Yorkshire terriers and poodles, to name a few, can flourish in a one- or two-bedroom condo or apartment. Even large breeds such as greyhounds and Great Danes, often considered the couch potatoes of the dog world, may live well in an apartment setting, provided they get outside regularly for exercise. Check for green space near the building if a larger dog will be sharing your apartment.
Unless you adopt Thumper, rabbits are another quiet yet fluffy and loving apartment pet alternative. They will need their own enclosure or “rabbit room” and will appreciate some supervised playtime, especially if their enclosure is very small. Remember to stock up on carrots.
Fish are deemed good for mental health as just watching them swim around in their aquarium has been shown to lower blood pressure and stress in both kids and adults, all the while being relatively easy pets to care for in an apartment setting. Depending on the size of your space, there are different aquarium sizes to choose from that will be just the right fit.
Domesticated birds may seem like an obvious choice for apartment living but they may come with issues your neighbours may not appreciate. All birds are noisy to some degree, whether in the form of pleasant chirps or ear-splitting squawks and landlords will tend to side with those complaining about the racket, even if birds are permitted in your lease. Being social animals, they may not thrive if left alone and bigger birds, such as parrots and macaws, can live more than 50 years always requiring considerable upkeep.
Reptiles are silent and the only screaming you’ll hear is from a neighbour who finds your escaped snake in their unit. Some species of turtles, tortoises and lizards, such as geckos, bearded dragons and chameleons, are quiet, small and can be very social but do your research as some can grow into very large adults resulting in the need for a larger living space.
Rodents such as rats, guinea pigs, hamsters, gerbils and mice are well suited to apartment living. Their enclosures can be relatively small and inexpensive, although they do need to be kept clean. Most will also need lots of toys and supervised playtime outside of their cages. Many small rodents don’t mind being handled and enjoy a good cuddle. Rats have a high level of intelligence.
Then there are insects such as tarantulas, emperor scorpions, African centipedes or Madagascar hissing cockroaches. Nope! Just nope!
So. check your lease or condo agreement and keep the peace.
Judie Amyot is a volunteer with Animatch, a non-profit dog adoption service. For more information, visit www.animatch.ca
