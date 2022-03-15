Judie Amyot: Old is just a word

All too often, once we get past a certain age, we lament the loss of our youth and all the activities that came with being young and agile. Our reflection in the mirror still reveals some hints of our past appearance but sagging and wrinkling attempt to convince us that youthful pursuits are things of the past and should not even be entertained anymore.
Wrong! How we look should never dictate how we should feel inside and our physical abilities, not to mention our outlook on life, needn’t fade to grey like our hair.
Our attitude towards aging has been reborn over the past several decades and we have been reborn along with it. I can recall my grandmother at 65 looking like she was 85 just by the way she dressed, the clunky shoes she wore, her lack of makeup and grey hair in a bun hairstyle. And let’s not forget the perpetual apron. Today, I have friends who are grandmothers, with one in particular who is approaching 80 and looking 20 years younger, who are more energetic than I am and live livelier lifestyles than I do.
I am not a particularly exercise-motivated senior, but I do get in my two walks a day, weather permitting, and won’t allow myself to feel pressured to do more if I’ve reached my limit for that day. I never saw my parents exercising or even going for walks but maybe that was just the way they were and not typical of all seniors back then. Still, it seems that seniors’ habits have changed for the better over the years, which is very enlightening.
But it’s more than just embracing exercise regimes that make this generation of seniors stand out from previous ones. We think younger, look younger and act like we’re still at Woodstock. We keep up with the latest fashion styles, rock denim jeans and do not look like the stereotypical geriatric old folks who believe that youthful appearances only belong to the young. Some “wash that grey right out of their hair” while others embrace it and still look stylish. We love our multiple piercings, some of which are not readily visible and also embrace self-expression through tattoos, something I’ve recently discovered. It’s all about how we want to look and not how antiquated societal norms dictate that we should look at our age.
Maintaining good health through the senior years is sadly not something everyone is able to do. As time marches on, we have to face the inevitable decline we are all going to experience but we aren’t going down without a fight. Granted, deliberately putting ourselves in harm’s way by attempting physically dangerous feats just to prove how agile we still are, may be demonstrating that we aren’t so wise after all. Broken bones don’t heal as quickly in our senior years, and I know the only cast I want to be in is a TV show or movie with my favourite celebrity.
While maintaining a healthy diet can add years to senior life, counting every calorie and avoiding certain food and drink items shouldn’t be guilt inducing unless, of course, there are medical reasons to do so. A glass of wine, a plate of fries, and some chocolate cake must be consumed from time to time just because. The key is moderation with the odd splurge thrown in for good measure. After all, we’ve earned it!
So even though I may not be one of the most physically active and adventurous seniors among my generation, I do know that when I get back to Hawaii, my happy place on Earth, I am going to try zip lining. Yes, I am!
Maybe.
Well, I’m thinking about it. Okay, there’s always bungee jumping.
