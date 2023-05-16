Judie Amyot: It takes a community

When we are searching for a place to put down roots, it makes sense that we scope out various neighbourhoods perhaps based on recommendations from friends or research we have done on our own. Whatever place we choose to call home becomes our community and with it comes a sense of belonging and wellbeing. We get to know our neighbours and become close to some and shy away from those who prefer not to communicate in a friendly manner or at all. Hopefully our choice of neighbourhood does not yield any neighbours who are always in battle mode.
The importance of what surrounds us in our neighbourhood cannot be overstated. The schools our children attend, parks to play in and commerce that provides convenience and a welcoming greeting when we walk in the door, not to mention access to healthcare (a hot topic), all combine to form an environment where we can thrive and grow. Not wanting to leave a neighbourhood even when we are elderly speaks volumes about the good choice we made so many years ago.
Yet, no community is without its issues and problems with many not receiving the attention they deserve due to the lack of local voices bringing these issues to the forefront. And what better medium to highlight these issues than local newspapers staffed by local journalists who walk the streets and know the people of that community.
As print versions of most newspapers threaten to go the way of the Dodo bird, one wonders if online reading will be sufficient exposure for the ongoing issues of our times, be they local or global. While most may have internet access, not everyone does and many, like me, prefer the familiarity of holding an actual newspaper in our hands. I suppose it’s an attempt to hold on to bits and pieces of the past that provide comfort and familiarity.
Holding on to newspaper staff will be an issue moving forward as reductions are rampant and local voices are lost. We, then, have to be the voices of our respective communities. We know what is happening in our neighbourhoods and on our streets and while outsiders can look in from a distance, they lack a personal connection to our community’s beating heart and soul.
And speaking of heart and soul, since I began to write this column, nature decided to test our community spirit by raining ice down upon us and reviving memories of the ice storm of 1998. Branches and trees fell, knocking out power and plunging us into darkness but in my little corner of the world, community spirit was alive and well as we all came together to help each other out in any way we could. We helped each other drag branches to the road and those of us with generators opened our fridges and freezers and offered to charge neighbours’ cell phones.
Daily chats in the street to see how we were all faring and rounds of applause when the Hydro crews arrived and the last branch was removed from the damaged wires, served as morale boosts when we needed them most. Now that life has returned to normal, our chats are perhaps less frequent and the usual smile and wave when we see each other are again the order of the day. But we all know we are there for each other should we find ourselves in difficulty and needing a helping hand.
Being part of a community we love means enjoying and benefitting from all the services at our disposal that enable us to live happy and fulfilling lives. It also means giving back to that same community by being a good neighbour and offering positive and constructive feedback and suggestions when the threat of overwhelming change looms large. They say it takes a village to raise a child, but it takes a community to show us that we are home.
