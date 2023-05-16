Judie Amyot: It takes a community

Saint-Laurent, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.