Judie Amyot: Escape routes

Having recently and reluctantly finished reading the novel, Honor, by Thrity Umrigar, it occurred to me that reading is one of the best methods of escaping the insanity of our world that is growing more frightful and dangerously uncertain by the day.
Finishing that novel ended my flight into the clouds where the sky is blue and the sun always shines, and abruptly dropped me back down into a reality where storm clouds appear to be around every corner. But a good read is a balm for the soul that can serve to educate, entertain, and transport our minds to places our physical bodies cannot visit.
For that physical escape, nothing beats traveling to a favourite destination, be it old or new. Whether it is some local place or on the other side of the world, a trip away from home serves to refresh our weary bones by giving us the recharge we need. Vacations needn’t be massively elaborate to be beneficial as they can range from a tent in the woods (bring lots of bug spray) to a five-star palatial resort resembling the Taj Mahal (bring lots of money) or somewhere in between.
Of course, there are more hoops to jump through when travelling these days that can often bookend a trip, but it’s what’s in the middle — the actual vacation — that should leave us with only happy memories. Get me to a quiet beach and the sound of the waves rolling ashore along with the salt air is better than anything the pharmacy can dole out.
Getting out of the house for some daily exercise is a great escape for many of us where you can choose the level of exertion according to your own personal physical abilities. Any form of movement is better than none at all as we tend to be fixated in front of a computer screen on our derrieres most days. There are so many different ways to set our bodies in motion, whether indoors or outside. And taking a screen break at regular intervals keeps the blood flowing and gives the mind a rest.
Hobbies can open new worlds of entertainment and creativity that can relieve boredom and provide respite from the daily grind, not to mention forge new friendships with others who share the same interests. For me, doll collecting has enriched my life with dear friends whom I otherwise would never have met if not for my plunge into the addicting world of collecting.
They say music soothes the savage beast and while I can’t play one single, solitary instrument, I find music to be a great escape mechanism that can transport us to either sweet tranquility or wild abandon. Whether you play or simply listen, it’s all about getting lost in the musical euphoria. And music leads to dance, a wonderful form of self expression and another way of losing oneself in the beat, be it slow and soothing or at a pace that mimics being attacked by a swarm of hornets.
Spending time with people who matter to you and you to them not only banishes loneliness, but also promotes a positive state of mind that sustains the social animal in us. And speaking of animals, bringing a pet into your life, while a huge responsibility, makes every day a little brighter as when we dote on them, we can cast aside our troubles and revel in the love they give back to us.
Massages, spa days, tai chi, yoga, a good movie, and meditation are a few more ways to de-stress — although I realize not everyone has the financial means to avail themselves of some of these escapes.
So do what you can, whatever makes you feel good. Perhaps a “staycation” this year to avoid those passport and airport hassles? However temporary, any escape route from life’s bumpy roads is better than none at all.
