Judie Amyot: Emptying the bucket

I don’t know what’s happening. All throughout my life, my bucket list of things to do and see kept getting longer with very few tick marks beside each item as having been accomplished. But as I peek over the edge of that bucket now and peer inside, there is barely anything there anymore as if I had miraculously made every dream come true when in fact, I hadn’t. So, what’s going on?
I’m getting older is what’s going on and as the saying goes, my get up and go got up and went and didn’t bring me along for the ride. This is not to say I didn’t dig into that bucket over the past few decades and live some of those dreams, but lately it feels like that bucket is emptying itself as if it knows I’ll never have the determination and stamina to put a tick mark beside everything. But that’s not the case. I’m emptying it of my own free will. And that feels just fine.
Deciding what I’m physically and mentally able to do at this stage of my life is extremely empowering as I don’t feel forced to accomplish things I no longer have a passion for. Never having had an adventurous spirit and often kicking spontaneity to the curb, I’ve always preferred an organized and structured life, having been called rigid and inflexible by a now ex friend. She had the problem with who I am, but I didn’t and still don’t.
So many things can be on our life’s bucket list. We start out as children proclaiming that “when I grow up, I want to be…” and some make it there and others don’t for a variety of reasons. Lack of motivation, funds, opportunity or a brain wired to thrive in a certain field completely contrary to what we originally had planned for ourselves, empties the bucket of one item that was once a “must do”. Often a career comes out of left field because some spark along the way ignited a flame we just couldn’t ignore.
If you weren’t married and having children by a certain age, well, there was something wrong with you and your bucket list. Today, that’s a bucket that nobody should be sticking their nose into but yourself. I took the plunge into motherhood a bit late in life but it’s the only item on my bucket list that has hearts and stars beside it rather than a simple tick mark. No accomplishment past, present or future will ever surpass it as being more fulfilling.
Then, there’s travel. Years ago, there were so many places I wanted to visit until I adopted the notion that perhaps some weren’t very safe so out came the eraser and the list got shorter. I got as far as Hawaii which captivated me so much that I am looking forward to my third visit there hopefully next year. Maybe England, one day too but destinations that take days to reach are off the list not only due to the exhaustion factor at my age but also an element of fear thrown in that it would just be too much for me now.
Twists of fate often alter your bucket list even though you may have willingly allowed it and can’t assign blame elsewhere. My love for and proficiency in foreign languages had me on a scholastic path to a career in translation but a few missteps along the way, of my own doing, diverted me into the stockbrokerage industry, marriage and motherhood. I still have a passion for languages, but I wouldn’t trade my two children for any translation degree in the world. Most days.
I’ve come to realize and accept that if an item is no longer in my bucket, it just means that I didn’t want it badly enough. And I can live with that.
So, what’s in your bucket?
