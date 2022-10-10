Judie Amyot: Driver’s seat, back seat, ejector seat

If I had to analyze why I often miss the infancy to preteen years of my children’s lives, I would have to honestly conclude that it was all about being in the driver’s seat, with them in the back seat following my lead. Teaching them right from wrong, instilling good morals, and easing the pain resulting from juvenile wounds gave me a sense of purpose and fulfillment.
They were my world and while it wasn’t always rainbows and roses, I went to bed every night believing that I could take some credit for adding two good people to the world and maybe made their world a happier place to be because of me. I also assumed that this parent/child relationship we had would always leave me feeling like I was the centre of their world, but as time went on and they matured into young adults, I realized that was just a pipe dream that tested the bounds of realism.
How foolish of me to have put myself up on a pedestal, so to speak. They were inevitably going to cut that umbilical cord while I kept trying to hide the scissors. I would learn to recognize this even if it was a hard pill to swallow.
Remembering my own childhood, I can’t help but recall how my teenaged years saw me searching for independence and not listening to mom and dad that much anymore. Of course, this would happen with my own children, and I was now no longer in the driver’s seat of their life’s vehicle having them follow me. I had no choice but to transition to the back seat and allow them to gradually take the lead and hopefully show me that my lessons had a positive impact. But I wasn’t done teaching and it was my approach that had to be altered, as I was no longer interacting with toddlers who hung on my every word.
In a way, guiding teenagers is somewhat warlike, not always knowing when to advance and when to retreat. Now I found that my children were starting to teach me that being a parent doesn’t mean always being right or having things done my way.
Accepting that your children are adults is both shocking and exhilarating at the same time. We think they will always be our little tykes needing to hold our hand throughout life and now they stand before us taller than we are! While they no longer need our kisses and bandages for cuts and scrapes, they now come to us with their adult struggles along life’s path and we can only hope we are able to offer the guidance they need to make wise decisions.
Some have their feet firmly planted on the ground while others are still floating, looking for a place to land. As a parent, the worry button is always in the “on” position, yet we have to exercise restraint, lest our adult children resent our unwanted yet well-intentioned advice. They have pushed the ejector button and we have to watch their ride from the sidelines now. Our driver’s seat days are over, and this is how it should be, even though it’s quite hard to come to terms with at first.
Every stage of a child’s growth presents new challenges and rewards but sharing life with my adult children is the culmination of decades of nurturing that has enriched my life beyond words. Voicing our opinions, having adult conversations even when we don’t always agree on various topics and still remaining friends at the end of the day reinforces our lifelong bond. I may not always like what they do but I will always love who they are. From the driver’s seat to the back seat and now on the sidelines of their lives, their gentle ejection has never felt like a total rejection. We are family and they are still my world.
