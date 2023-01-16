Judie Amyot: Baby, I can drive my car

The older I get, the more I want to travel before it’s too late and yet, travel has become more of an effort because I’ve gotten older. Quite the conundrum, I’d say. Being a tech idiot, I struggle with all the newfangled screens and gizmos airports throw at you before they even allow you to set foot on the plane. Check-in machines inevitably spit my passport back at me accompanied by error messages as if I’m trying to defraud the system and sneak out of the country undetected.
Disgruntled airline employees finally answer my plea for help and begrudgingly saunter over to show me how easy it is. It’s not. I have not flown since before the pandemic and am in no rush to deal with airports or fellow maskless passengers coughing up a lung beside me. But if I ever want to get back to my beloved Hawaii, this is the route I will have to go — like it or not.
Trains can be a more relaxing mode of travel providing you don’t come to a sudden halt miles from your destination because a herd of cows is taking its time crossing the tracks. I encountered this several times in the late ’70s while on the Rapido to Toronto and there was nothing “rapido” or relaxing about those never-ending voyages. My initial excitement quickly became derailed by those heifers who were moving faster than the train. Maybe I should have taken the Voyageur bus but the 73 stops along the way deterred me from that. And buses can have blowouts and end up in ditches, you know.
And then there’s my car, my little, adored, reliable Toyota Yaris that I absolutely love to drive. But it won’t get me to Hawaii and I’m not inclined to even make the trip to Toronto in it as that’s just too far for this old gal even with rest stops along the way to ease my arthritic leg cramping. However, my go to, not so long-distance destinations are Burlington, Vermont and Plattsburgh, New York where the night life rivals Las Vegas and the shopping isn’t too shabby.
I occasionally meet friends at the Akwesasne Mohawk casino, another easy drive, where I quickly lose a paltry sum of money and then wander around wondering why I’m there. I obviously need to explore another mode of transportation, having found something potentially unpleasant with planes, trains and automobiles. But wait! Next July, we seniors will be able to avail ourselves of the entire STM system, Metro, bus, Exo trains and the REM should we live long enough to ever see it operational, for free!
Oh, the places I’ll go. Perhaps not Hawaii, but I’ll be able to ride circles around the island of Montreal and if I really want to push my luck with this new perk, maybe even sneak over to Longueuil or up to Laval, providing the Metro police don’t stop me for leaving the island. I can always plead ignorance and hope they can forgive yet another senior who got “lost”.
I suspect my free pass Opus card may let me get to these far-off destinations but prevent me from returning home so I may then have to resort to a taxi or Uber, which can easily break the bank.
Finally, my own two feet can always get me where I want to go, providing that’s no more than a kilometre’s distance from my house before my knees give out. My trusty Skechers have me feeling like I’m bouncing on air but the rest of me flops after a while. I could never walk to the Garden Isle but can make it to the flower garden in my front yard.
Hmm, then there’s the bicycle or even a skateboard. Nah, I’m not a fan of helmets. So I think for near or not too far, I’m just going to drive my car — baby.
