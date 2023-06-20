Judie Amyot: And now we are four

Some of the friendships we maintain throughout our lives often start in toddlerhood while others are formed in the decades that follow. I often marvel at how fortunate I am to have friends still present in my life whom I have known since before elementary school and throughout all the school years that followed. We have all taken different paths in life but still keep in touch either through social media or in person as there are still common threads that tie us together despite the passage of time.
All through our lives we continue to meet new people with some being only temporary acquaintances and others bonding to us for various periods of time. It’s funny how some friendships really only fit the bill under certain circumstances such as hanging out with co-workers but then immediately losing touch with them when you change jobs.
Friendships acquired through shared hobbies often only last as long as the interest and passion in the hobby continue to thrive, but should that peter out, contact can slowly begin to slip away. The foundation of an enduring, deep friendship ideally should be built on more than just one common interest. I liken it to a meeting of the minds where you can finish each other’s sentences and enjoy a level of comfort and solace in each other’s presence that requires no effort to achieve. It just is.
Sadly, some friendships end when something triggers a previously shut door to open and release, to our shock and dismay, a negative, toxic character trait that found just the right conditions to reveal itself. It assaults you, often with glee, leaving you wondering why you ever became friends with this person in the first place. After wracking your brain wondering what you did wrong and even apologizing, you realize it’s no use. This one just wasn’t mean to be. And so, it’s a silent goodbye as you drift away from each other with that tinge of sadness quickly replaced by liberating relief.
But not all friendships are lost in such a manner. As we age, we lose our grandparents, our parents and aunts and uncles as they all pass away according to nature’s way. But when our friends begin to fall prey to various illnesses and ultimately lose their battle with them, it’s like a kick in the gut, a very rude awakening, that now we are the vulnerable ones whose time clock, previously blissfully ignored, is sending a very loud message.
A few decades ago, I met some lovely ladies in a babysitting group where we would take turns watching each other’s preschool children so we could have some blessed time to ourselves, even for just a few hours. We were a group of six who regularly got together for dinner and some lively chitchat. We still make an effort to continue this tradition, however our numbers have dwindled. In 2021, we dropped to five as illness claimed a gal who had hung in there long enough to see her new grand baby born and in April of this year, another of our group succumbed to a bravely fought, extensive battle with cancer. And now we are four. What to do? There is nothing we can do except live. Just live and always remember those who were among us and have been denied the privilege of growing old.
Perhaps a bit older than my group of gals, Bernard Mendelman, a fellow Suburban columnist, recently passed away, the news of his passing coming as quite a shock. I had never met him in person, but we emailed each other over the years, either kibitzing about our columns or complaining about the injustices in life.
To my friend, Louise, who was fussy about cheese, we will always miss you at our girls’ dinners. And Bernie, I hope you are now chowing down on the most heavenly of smoked meat sandwiches.
